Sports Equipment Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023
Summary
Global Sports Equipment industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global sports equipment market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights
- Sports equipment Includes ball sports equipment, adventure sports equipment, fishing equipment, golf equipment, racket sports equipment, winter sports equipment, specialist footwear and all other sports-dedicated equipment. Gym equipment is included, however Smart Watches and Nutrition supplements are not.
- It excludes all B2B sales made to sports associations and clubs.
- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2018 exchange rates.
- The global sports equipment market had total revenues of $165.6bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2014 and 2018.
- Clothing, footwear and accessories specialists account for the largest proportion of sales in the global sports equipment market in 2017, sales through this channel generated $21.8bn, equivalent to 13.2% of the market's overall value.
- Commercialised competitions such as the NBA, NFL, Premier League and IPL are available across the world and have huge global fan bases helping sustain demand.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global sports equipment market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global sports equipment market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key sports equipment market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global sports equipment market with five year forecasts
Reasons to buy
- What was the size of the global sports equipment market by value in 2018?
- What will be the size of the global sports equipment market in 2023?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global sports equipment market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global sports equipment market in relation to its regional counterparts?
