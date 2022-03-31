NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Sports Fishing Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 1.53% in 2021 and a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (fishing rod, fishing reel, fishing lure, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Market Scope
The sports fishing equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Sports Fishing Equipment Market size
- Sports Fishing Equipment Market trends
- Sports Fishing Equipment Market industry analysis
Vendor Insights
The sports fishing equipment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching new products with innovative technologies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors are listed below:
- AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc.
- Fairpoint Outdoors AS
- Gamakatsu USA Inc.
- GLOBERIDE Inc.
- Grandt Industries Inc.
- OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd.
- Pure Fishing Inc.
- Rapala VMC Corp.
- Shimano Inc.
- Tica Fishing Tackle
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in sports fishing equipment during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the major market for sports fishing equipment in North America.
Key Segment Analysis
The sports fishing equipment market share growth by the fishing rod segment will be significant during the forecast period. The development of new variants of fishing rods with improved technologies will encourage more end-users to invest in such models, subsequently accelerating the growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increasing popularity of recreational fishing is driving the sports fishing equipment market growth. However, factors such as preference for pre-used and rental variants of sports fishing equipment may impede market growth.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sports fishing equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sports fishing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sports fishing equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports fishing equipment market vendors
Sports Fishing Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.09 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.53
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, France, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc., Fairpoint Outdoors AS, Gamakatsu USA Inc., GLOBERIDE Inc., Grandt Industries Inc., OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd., Pure Fishing Inc., Rapala VMC Corp., Shimano Inc., and Tica Fishing Tackle
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fishing rod - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fishing reel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fishing lure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc.
- Fairpoint Outdoors AS
- Gamakatsu USA Inc.
- GLOBERIDE Inc.
- Grandt Industries Inc.
- OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd.
- Pure Fishing Inc.
- Rapala VMC Corp.
- Shimano Inc.
- Tica Fishing Tackle
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
