NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sports Fishing Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. The report features AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc., Fairpoint Outdoors AS, and Gamakatsu USA Inc. among others as dominant players in the market.
The market is expected to witness a YOY growth rate of 1.53% in 2021 and will progress at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period. The report segments the market by product (fishing rod, fishing reel, fishing lure, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Vendor Insights
- The global sports fishing equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional players.
- Vendors are focusing on launching new products backed with innovative technologies to remain competitive in the market and expand their shares.
- Some vendors are offering personalization options in their products to gain customer interest and drive sales.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc.
- Fairpoint Outdoors AS
- Gamakatsu USA Inc.
- GLOBERIDE Inc.
- Grandt Industries Inc.
- OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd.
- Pure Fishing Inc.
- Rapala VMC Corp.
- Shimano Inc.
- Tica Fishing Tackle
Geographical Market Analysis
- The report analyzes the growth of the market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
- North America will emerge as the largest market for sports fishing. The region holds 40% of the global market share.
- Increasing consumer spending on outdoor recreation will be crucial in driving the sports fishing equipment market in North America.
- Countries such as the US, China, France, Germany, the UK, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for sports fishing equipment during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
Key driver:
- The market is driven by the increasing popularity recreational fishing as the major factor driving growth.
- Many countries, especially in the Mediterranean region are encouraging fish tourism to generate revenue and address short-term losses.
- Such efforts are resulting in increased individual interest in recreational fishing, which is subsequently boosting the sales of sports fishing equipment globally.
Key trend:
- The integration of innovative features in sports fishing equipment will be the major trend in the market.
- Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of sports fishing equipment by integrating various innovative features.
- For instance, some vendors are integrating sensors in their products that help end-users track fishing hotspots.
- The introduction of such innovative products will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Sports fishing equipment Market Value Chain Analysis
It includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovations
Sports Fishing Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.80%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.09 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.53% in 2021
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, France, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc., Fairpoint Outdoors AS, Gamakatsu USA Inc., GLOBERIDE Inc., Grandt Industries Inc., OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd., Pure Fishing Inc., Rapala VMC Corp., Shimano Inc., and Tica Fishing Tackle.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
