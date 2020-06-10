Sani Sport and FieldTurf are teaming up to help athletic programs protect their athletes.
MONTREAL, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sani Sport has developed proprietary technology over the past 20 years that has proven to eliminate a variety of infectious diseases and viruses in protective equipment and enclosed spaces. Sani Sport is used by elite sports organizations to ensure the safety of its players. Currently, 28 NHL and 16 NFL teams, and many military agencies rely on Sani Sport products.
Recent testing by Dr. Chris Mason at Cornell University has revealed exciting new uses for Sani Sport products, specifically with regard to COVID-19. Sani Sport products were shown to rapidly degrade the virus, along with a host of other medically relevant bacteria.
Sani Sport joins FieldTurf, a world leader in synthetic turf, to help protect sports facilities. FieldTurf now offers Sani Sport as part of its FacilityShield Program – a sanitization and maintenance program for sports facilities, which includes equipment and surface sanitization, and maintenance. "Athlete safety is our foremost concern and we're excited to be joining forces with Sani Sport in our effort to make sports facilities as safe as they can be" said Darren Gill, SVP of Marketing & Innovation at FieldTurf.
As Sani Sport continues to work with professional sports leagues on a return to play strategy, Sani Sport has one goal in mind; help protect and prevent bacteria and viruses from spreading.
Sani Sport has three different machines, all of which aim to minimize the spread of bacteria and harmful pathogens over the last 20 years.
- Sani Sport VE – a portable machine that combines accelerated hydrogen peroxide with ozone to sanitize rooms as large as 4,000 sq. ft.
- Sani Sport Supreme – a large 2 door cabinet that disinfects a wide variety of protective gear.
- Sani Sport Double – twice the size of the Supreme, same functionality.
Steve Silver, President of Sani Sport is looking forward to the new relationship with FieldTurf. "There is a clear synergy between the two companies, and I am very confident that together we can help sports at all levels return to play in the very short term."
In the last few months, Sani Sport has been sought out by General Motors, Amazon, Toyota and the U.S Navy to help keep their members safe during these tough times. Sani Sport was also recently featured in a top trending article on ESPN.
