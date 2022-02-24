NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Sports Nutrition Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 7.35% in 2021 at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (non-protein sports nutrition, protein powder, protein RTD, and protein bar) and geography (UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe).
For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report
Market Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Sports Nutrition Market in Europe size
- Sports Nutrition Market in Europe trends
- Sports Nutrition Market in Europe industry analysis
Vendor Insights
The sports nutrition market in Europe is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as using low-price strategies and strengthening the local customer base to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Glanbia Plc
- Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- NUTREND D.S., as
- Optimum Nutrition Inc.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- TRIPOINT GmbH
- Ultimate Nutrition Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
The UK will provide maximum growth opportunities in the sports nutrition market in Europe during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 40% of the global market growth. The increasing number of people enrolling in fitness centers and the growing demand for protein-based products such as sports nutrition products will drive the sports nutrition market growth in the UK during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot
Key Segment Analysis
The sports nutrition market share growth in Europe by the non-protein sports nutrition segment will be significant during the forecast period. Carbohydrate-based gels and bars are offered in various flavors such as raspberry and lime, with other ingredients such as caffeine. The rising adoption of carbohydrate gels and bars is driving revenue growth in the non-protein sports nutrition segment.
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of the lifestyle-related condition is one of the key factors driving the growth of the sports nutrition market in Europe. This has created the need for energy boosters to enhance performance. The sales of sports nutrition products through gyms and fitness centers in the region have increased significantly in the past few years.
The significant threat from counterfeit products will challenge the sports nutrition market in Europe during the forecast period. The availability of low-quality and substandard products hampers the brand image of established products. Counterfeit products increase the health risks among consumers and expose athletes to the risk of doping. Such incidents adversely impact the image of vendors and expose them to the risk of legal subjugations. Moreover, the lack of surveillance in local supply chains is resulting in the tampering and repackaging of products in supply chains. Vendors are incurring additional costs in curtailing such grey market activities.
Download Free Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the Sports Nutrition Market in Europe.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sports nutrition market growth in Europe during the next five Years
- Estimation of the sports nutrition market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sports nutrition market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports nutrition market vendors in Europe
Related Reports:
Gluten Free Food Market in UK by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Wheat Gluten Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Sports Nutrition Market Scope in Europe
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.01 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.35
Regional analysis
Europe
Performing market contribution
UK at 40%
Key consumer countries
UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Glanbia Plc, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., NUTREND D.S., as, Optimum Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., TRIPOINT GmbH, and Ultimate Nutrition Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats
2.2.1 Input
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
2.2.9 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Non-protein sports nutrition
- Protein powder
- Protein RTD
- Protein bar
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Non-protein sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Protein powder - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Protein RTD - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Protein bar - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
Exhibit 26: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
7.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: UK - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Italy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: France - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 37: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions
8.1.2 Growing consumption from non-sports enthusiasts and the elderly population
8.1.3 Increasing number of promotional activities
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Significant threat from counterfeit products
8.2.2 Risk of product contamination
8.2.3 Stringent regulations and guidelines by the European Union
Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Advances in sports nutrition products
8.3.2 Growing consumer preference for clean label in sports nutrition products
8.3.3 Increase in number of fitness centers and sports clubs
9. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 40: Vendor Landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
Exhibit 47: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
Exhibit 50: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
10.4 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
Exhibit 51: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 52: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 53: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 54: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 55: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Glanbia Plc
Exhibit 56: Glanbia Plc - Overview
Exhibit 57: Glanbia Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 58: Glanbia Plc - Key news
Exhibit 59: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 60: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus
10.6 Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.
Exhibit 61: Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 62: Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 63: Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Lonza Group Ltd.
Exhibit 64: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 67: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus
10.8 NUTREND D.S., as
Exhibit 69: NUTREND D.S., as - Overview
Exhibit 70: NUTREND D.S., as - Product and service
Exhibit 71: NUTREND D.S., as - Key offerings
10.9 Optimum Nutrition Inc.
Exhibit 72: Optimum Nutrition Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 73: Optimum Nutrition Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 74: Optimum Nutrition Inc. - Key offerings
10.10 PepsiCo Inc.
Exhibit 75: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 76: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 77: PepsiCo Inc.- Key news
Exhibit 78: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings
10.11 TRIPOINT GmbH
Exhibit 80: TRIPOINT GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 81: TRIPOINT GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 82: TRIPOINT GmbH - Key offerings
10.12 Ultimate Nutrition Inc.
Exhibit 83: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 84: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 85: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Key offerings
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 89: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-nutrition-market-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-2-01-billion--technavio-301487679.html
SOURCE Technavio