NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Sports Nutrition Market in South America Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120
  • Companies: 10+ – Including Abbott Laboratories, AJE, Amway Corp., BRG SUPPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nutribrands, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Co. among others.
  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.
  • Segments: Product (non-protein sports nutrition, protein powder, protein ready to drink (RTD), and protein bar) and distribution channel (offline and online).

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Sports Nutrition Market in South America is expected to increase by USD 1.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 8.50%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market in South America 

The Sports Nutrition Market in South America is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market. Companies are employing mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, as well as new product development, as strategic tactics to increase their brand visibility.

Abbott Laboratories: Offers nutrition products such as sports nutrition bars, shakes and supplements.

Amway Corp: Offers XS ENERGY DRINKS and XS SPORTS NUTRITION as nutrition products. 

Glanbia Plc: Offers nutrition products under the brand Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure,  Nutramino and more.

Sports Nutrition Market In South America 2022-2026: Segmentation

Sports nutrition market in South America is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Non-protein Sports Nutrition
    • Protein Powder
    • Protein Ready To Drink (RTD)
    • Protein Bar
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online

The sports nutrition market in South America is driven by Increasing healthy lifestyle changes, rise in the number of people who engage in recreational activities, and rise in the number of athletes and bodybuilders. In addition, other factors such as the increasing awareness of the advantages of protein-based sports nutrition products are expected to trigger the sports nutrition market in South America toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8.50% during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Sports Nutrition Market in South America Key Driver:
    • Increasing healthy lifestyle changes:
      • The expanding number of fitness centers and gyms around the world, which act as essential distribution channels for these commodities, has increased demand for sports supplements. Consumers are increasingly focused on living a healthy lifestyle that allows them to maintain their physical fitness while reducing their chance of developing lifestyle disorders and chronic diseases. In addition, rising healthcare costs and urbanization are likely to boost market growth over the forecast period.
  • Sports Nutrition Market in South America Key Trend:
    • Increasing awareness of the advantages of protein-based sports nutrition products:

Low-calorie sports snacks and beverages prepared with natural components like stevia and other sugar alternatives are becoming popular in South America. Protein/energy bars have increased at the fastest rate in the sports nutrition category. Furthermore, a flood of new sports nutrition products are reaching the market in South America, fueling the industry.

Sports Nutrition Market Scope in South America

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.50%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.82

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, AJE, Amway Corp., BRG SUPPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nutribrands, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key finding 5

                              Exhibit 04:  Key finding 6

                              Exhibit 05:  Key finding 7

                              Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 07:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 08:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 09:  Value chain analysis

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Primary processing

                              2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

                              2.2.5 Outbound logistics

                              2.2.6 End-customers

                              2.2.7 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.8 Services

                              2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 10:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 11:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              Exhibit 12:  South America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 13:  South America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 14:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 17:  Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product              

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Non-protein sports nutrition
  • Protein powder
  • Protein ready to drink (RTD)
  • Protein bar

                              Exhibit 20:  Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Product    

                              Exhibit 22:  Comparison by Product

               5.3 Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026               

                              Exhibit 23:  Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 24:  Non-protein sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 25:  Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 26:  Protein powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Protein ready to drink (RTD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 27:  Protein ready to drink (RTD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 28:  Protein ready to drink (RTD) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6 Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                              Exhibit 29:  Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 30:  Protein bar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.7 Market opportunity by Product     

                              Exhibit 31:  Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel                    

               6.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Offline
  • Online

                              Exhibit 32:  Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel           

                              Exhibit 33:  Comparison by Distribution channel

               6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 34:  Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 35:  Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 36:  Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 37:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel            

                              Exhibit 38:  Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

               7.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 39:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1 Increasing healthy lifestyle changes

                              8.1.2 Rise in the number of people who engage in recreational activities

                              8.1.3 Rise in the number of athletes and bodybuilders

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1 Product recalls

                              8.2.2 Lack of awareness in underdeveloped countries

                              8.2.3 Irregular product penetration

 

                              Exhibit 40:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1 Increasing awareness of the advantages of protein-based sports nutrition products

                              8.3.2 Growing urbanization in South American countries

                              8.3.3 Increase in disposable income

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Competitive scenario        

               9.2 Overview

                              Exhibit 41:  Vendor landscape

               9.3 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 42:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 43:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 44:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Abbott Laboratories        

                              Exhibit 46:  Abbott Laboratories  - Overview

                              Exhibit 46:  Abbott Laboratories  - Overview

                              Exhibit 47:  Abbott Laboratories  - Business segments

                              Exhibit 48:  Abbott Laboratories  - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 49:  Abbott Laboratories  - Segment focus

               10.4 AJE         

                              Exhibit 50:  AJE  - Overview

                              Exhibit 51:  AJE  - Product and service

                              Exhibit 52:  AJE  - Key offerings

               10.5 Amway Corp.     

                              Exhibit 53:  Amway Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 54:  Amway Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 55:  Amway Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 56:  Amway Corp. - Segment focus

               10.6 Glanbia Plc          

                              Exhibit 60:  Glanbia Plc - Overview

                              Exhibit 61:  Glanbia Plc - Business segments

                              Exhibit 62:  Glanbia Plc - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 63:  Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

                 10.7  GNC Holdings Inc.

                              Exhibit 64:  GNC Holdings Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 65:  GNC Holdings Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 66:  GNC Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 67:  GNC Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

               10.8 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.  

                              Exhibit 68:  Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 69:  Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 70:  Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.9 Nutribrands         

                              Exhibit 71:  Nutribrands - Overview

                              Exhibit 72:  Nutribrands - Product and service

                              Exhibit 73:  Nutribrands - Key offerings

               10.10 PepsiCo Inc.     

                              Exhibit 74:  PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 74:  PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 76:  PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 77:  PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

               10.11 The Coca-Cola Co.         

                              Exhibit 78:  The Coca-Cola Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 79:  The Coca-Cola Co. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 80:  The Coca-Cola Co. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 81:  The Coca-Cola Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 82:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 83:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 84:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 85:  Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 86:  List of abbreviations

