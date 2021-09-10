NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The potential growth difference for the sports tourism Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 890.90 billion.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing number of sporting events and rapid expansion of various sports clubs to accommodate sports tourists and enthusiasts are some of the key market drivers. However, frequent cancelation of sports events due to financial constraints may impede market growth.
The sports tourism market report is segmented by product (soccer tourism, cricket tourism, tennis tourism, and others), type (domestic sports tourism and international sports tourism), category (passive sports tourism and active sports tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Moreover, Europe will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period with Germany being the key revenue-generating economy of the region.
Companies Mentioned
- BAC Sports Ltd.
- DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd.
- Great Atlantic Sports Travel
- International Sports Management Inc.
- MATCH Hospitality AG
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Market Segmentation by Category
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
