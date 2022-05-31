Nearly 40 percent of bettors wager half or more of their income, and many respondents say it's a source of extra income
WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SportsBettingReport.com, a premier platform for legal and responsible sports betting, has published a survey report that examines gambling habits among Americans who engage in sports betting. The report highlights responses from 1,250 adults and provides insight into the amount of money gamblers spend on sports and how often they do it.
According to the study, 24 percent of sports bettors gamble daily, and 42 percent place bets a few days per week. Thirty-nine percent of respondents say they typically bet 50 percent or more of their monthly take-home income. Women are also more likely to be habitual gamblers than male sports betting fans. Twenty-six percent of women make wagered bets daily, while 23 percent of men are daily sports gamblers.
Correspondingly, 60 percent of respondents who gamble daily say they do it to earn extra income. Twenty-four percent of daily sports bettors frequently win 75 percent or more of the time. Similarly, 50 percent of gamblers say they win about half the time. Only 1 percent of respondents who place bets daily never win. In addition to making extra money, many Americans say they gamble because it's a fun hobby or like the adrenaline rush of gambling.
The survey also indicates that the majority of bettors who gamble every day have a positive experience. Among daily gamblers, 55 percent say it has a very positive effect on their lives, while 25 percent say it has a somewhat positive impact. In contrast, 68 percent of people who only gamble a few times per month or year say it has neither a positive nor negative effect on their lives. Nearly 60 percent of daily sports bettors started gambling within the last five years, and 71 percent of respondents from this group use online sportsbooks to place their bets.
SportsBettingReport.com commissioned this study to identify behaviors and attitudes among gamblers who bet on sports. The survey was conducted online via the survey platform Pollfish from May 6 to May 7, 2022. All data found within this report derives from the survey, and appropriate respondents were found via a screening question. To access the complete report, please visit https://www.sportsbettingreport.com/1-in-4-american-sports-bettors-gamble-daily/.
