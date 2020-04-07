NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid's national talk show hosts Scott Ferrall and Gabe Morency will launch their SportsGrid weekday programs across the SB Nation Radio Network effective Tuesday, April 14. "Ferrall Coast to Coast" will air on the SB Nation Radio schedule weekdays from 4-6 p.m. followed by "Game Time Decisions" airing from 6-7 p.m. Eastern Time.
The announcement comes before the 2020 NFL Draft beginning on April 23 from Las Vegas with the first seven rounds and concluding on Saturday, April 25. SB Nation listeners will follow Ferrall and Morency's team-by-team analysis for every pick and the implications for the upcoming 2020 season.
"This new opportunity allows me to reconnect with my long-time loyal listeners all over the country across the SB Nation network of radio stations. I'm looking forward to changing sportscasting by including the sports betting perspective and commentary to the millions of engaged fans," said Scott Ferrall. The "Ferrall Coast to Coast" program (4-6 p.m. ET) features pre-game wagering odds, moneylines and statistics - along with Ferrall's expert analysis and insightful guest interviews.
"Game Time Decisions" hosted by Gabe Morency and Cam Stewart cover all the news and data listeners need to know about upcoming sporting events, giving radio listeners the edge with game-by-game match-ups and commentary. Gabe Morency added, "I am very excited with the new NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, where NFL teams will be able to open and operate a sportsbook inside of their stadium on game days. This NFL announcement is a game-changer for 'Game Time Decisions' and the SportsGrid programming moving forward."
"SB Nation Radio is thrilled to welcome 'Ferrall Coast to Coast' and 'Game Time Decisions,'" said Craig Larson, COO. "Scott Ferrall and Gabe Morency are well-known national personalities that transcend all generations of sports fans. We couldn't be more excited to provide their commentary, opinions and guest interviews to our listeners."
Louis Maione, President and founder of SportsGrid, added, "We're excited to develop this strategic programming relationship with the SB Nation Radio Network to distribute our unrivaled sports betting content, tools and real-time resources."
About SportsGrid
SportsGrid is a digital-first linear video network streaming exclusive live original programming providing extensive sports gambling coverage of all the major sports. The network's 18 hours of live programming give the fanatical sports wagering fan the news, scores, odds, rumors, match-ups and insightful expert commentary. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enables the network to integrate real-time delivery of player and team news, data, statistics and betting intelligence into all the programming on the schedule. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination to serve the massive sports wagering audience with the unrivaled best-of-breed programming and data.
About Gow Media
Founded in 2007, Gow Media, LLC is a multi-platform media company based in Houston. The company owns SB Nation Radio, one of the country's largest national sports radio networks, which it runs in partnership with SBNation.com. Additionally, Gow owns a couple of radio stations in Houston and a portfolio of digital content and commerce sites. CultureMap.com is the leading online destination for lifestyle content in Texas, with localized sites in the five major cities of Texas. SportsMap.com is a leading Houston sports site and Innovationmap.com covers stories of innovation in Houston. Automotivemap, which the company launched in November 2019, covers news and industry trends in the automotive industry. Gow Media, LLC is backed by a private investment group with significant experience in media ownership. The investor group includes Steve Webster, co-manager and co-CEO of Avista Capital; Patrick Dugan, vice president and general counsel of Nortex Corporation; and David Gow, chairman and CEO of Gow Media, LLC.
Gow Media Contact:
For Gow Media & Affiliations
Craig Larson
Craiglarsonjr@aol.com
SportsGrid Media Contact
Charles Theiss
+1 (914) 843-1414
comms@sportsgrid.com
Related Links