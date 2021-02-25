JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the New York Yankees, considered by many to be "America's Team," hit the field for Spring Training this year, they'll do so with an extra layer of purification for themselves and fans.
As referenced in Spring Training Online, The Yankees' Steinbrenner Field and Tampa Sports Authority in Tampa Bay, Florida chose GreenTech Environmental's proprietary air purification system, Active Radiant Catalysis (ARC®) technology when they retrofitted the Spring Training's HVAC System in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For many, the 2021 Spring Training season is the first real test of the re-opening of America. All over the country, people are anxious to resume normal activities and no activity is more American than Major League Baseball's Spring Training.
In places where large gatherings are occurring, air purification is a valuable tool. By replicating processes created by forces such as sunlight and rainstorms, GreenTech Environmental's ARC technology uses a combination of ultraviolet light, electrical charges, and the moisture in the air to create vaporized oxidation products. Combined with charged ions, these purification products continuously hunt down even the smallest particles which often pass through HEPA filters.
While the ARC HVAC upgrades are not the most noticeable by fans, Steinbrenner Field included them as part of an entire series of mitigation efforts aimed at keeping fans and players in a healthier environment.
"ARC HVAC technology really provides an extra layer of certainty for everyone at Steinbrenner Field," said Steven Haywood, M.D., a medical doctor, and former respiratory therapist and who advises GreenTech Environmental.
"Alone, no single mitigation effort is 100% effective at keeping bacteria, mold, and viruses out of our respiratory system. Staying healthy requires a multi-layered approach and ARC air purification is a clean technology that I'm comfortable using in my own home as part of an overall indoor air purification effort," continued Haywood.
About GreenTech Environmental: Founded in 2009 in Johnson City, Tennessee, GreenTech Environmental is a leader in natural and safe air purification systems. GreenTech's technologies are available for consumers with portable and personal systems available and commercial HVAC systems for use in office buildings, hotels, in-door stadiums and more. GreenTech Environmental is best known for its proprietary and multi-pronged, air purification technology, Active Radiant Catalysis (ARC®) which continuously and actively purifies thousands of homes and commercial buildings in the United States.
