PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global pandemic took hold and outdoor toy sales increased by 20% as a result of kids being at-home. Within the category, trampolines experienced a sudden interest spike as parents began to look for ways to entertain their kids. Springfree Trampoline the World's Safest trampoline has seen sales more than double since the pandemic and continues to work hard to fulfill purchase orders during the on-going supply chain crisis. NPR How I Built This with Guy Raz, dives into the narrative journey of Springfree Trampoline.
In the late 1980's, New Zealand engineer, Keith Alexander, decided to build a trampoline for his kids, one that was safer and without metal springs. Over 15 years of research and development Dr. Keith re-engineered the trampoline from the ground up to invent the Springfree Trampoline. To release it into the market, he teamed up with Steve Holmes, a Canadian entrepreneur, who took a big risk to commercialize it. Since then, Springfree Trampoline has been known as the World's Safest trampoline reducing up to 90% of injuries.
"This past year with all those restless kids cooped up during the pandemic lockdown sales of trampolines have more than doubled, and according to the company, since its launch Springfree has sold nearly half a million trampolines worldwide," says Guy Raz from How I Built This.
With the ongoing demand for outdoor sports equipment and children's toys, experts warn there could be a supply shortage for Christmas and advice parents start buying now. "As a result of the pandemic, shipping containers have piled up in the wrong places, either waiting to be unpacked or sitting empty. There will be stock, but it's not one of those years where you can just leave it until the last minute," The Guardian.
"In the midst of the global logistics and supply chain crisis, Springfree is working as hard as possible to ensure ongoing supply of the World's Safest Trampoline," says Springfree Trampoline USA General Manager Amy McIntee. "We are 100% committed to early and transparent communication – we don't want to disappoint anyone at Christmas."
Listen to the full episode about Springfree Trampoline with Dr. Keith Alexander and Steve Holmes on the podcast How I Built This with Guy Raz. Learn why it might just make sense to buy that Christmas gift now.
