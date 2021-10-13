NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The squash equipment market size is set to grow by USD 35.18 million from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1%. The squash equipment market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The squash equipment market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the introduction of various national and international leagues. The increase in the number of squash courts, including in schools and colleges, will also drive the squash equipment market growth during the next few years.
The squash equipment market covers the following areas:
Squash Equipment Market Sizing
Squash Equipment Market Forecast
Squash Equipment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amer Sports Corp.
- ASICS Corp.
- Black Knight Enterprises Ltd.
- Dunlop International Europe Ltd.
- Harrow Sports
- HEAD Sport GmbH
- Karakal Worldwide Ltd.
- Maus Freres SA
- OLIVER Sport & Squash GmbH
- Prokennex
Squash Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 35.18 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
(5.30)
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Black Knight Enterprises Ltd., Dunlop International Europe Ltd., Harrow Sports, HEAD Sport GmbH, Karakal Worldwide Ltd., Maus Freres SA, OLIVER Sport & Squash GmbH, and Prokennex
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
