BOCA RATON, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From women's tennis and pickleball to women's and men's golf tournaments, more than 350 St. Andrews Country Club members took to the courts and fairways in its 2022 Play for P.I.N.K. events that raised more than $125,000 to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. According to St. Andrews Country Club members Serena Werber and Carin Boris who co-chaired the events, this is the 16th year that the Club has "turned play into serious support" for the Play for P.I.N.K. (Prevention, Immediate diagnosis, New technology, Knowledge) mission to speed advances in breast cancer detection, treatment, and survivorship.
Utilizing the resource tools and guidance provided by the Play for P.I.N.K. organization, the co-chairs and committee for the St. Andrews Country Club's event spent several months planning the diverse sports initiative. By spreading out participation across various sports and recreation fields rather than just one, more members were able to bring their personal passion, recreational interests and skillsets, and fundraising power "into play." After matches and rounds, there was a luncheon with Chance-to-Win opportunities.
The nationwide Play for P.I.N.K. (https://www.playforpink.org/) initiative supports thousands of volunteers nationwide, such as St. Andrews Country Club membership, as they raise funds for research through sporting and lifestyle events. Because of generous underwriting from the Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign, 100% of the $4 million annually is donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. The organization has raised more than $69 million for research since its inception, and this year is funding the work of "15 of the best minds in research" at leading academic medical institutions.
"Everyone at our Club well understands and passionately champions the significance of breast cancer research and recognizes that the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is making great strides in improving immunotherapy and making discoveries that could lead to lifesaving treatment for metastatic breast cancer," shared Serena Werber.
Co-chair Carin Boris added that parents, grandparents, sisters, brothers, and spouses are exceptionally interested in the Foundation's work in uncovering the role genetics play in breast cancer and identifying novel and anti-cancer drugs for triple-negative and BRCA-driven breast cancers.
"Each year the Club's Play for P.I.N.K. draws more and more Club members," Boris noted. "With so many families moving to St. Andrews this year, it was a great way for our new and long-standing Club members to 'play' together to score important impact."
About St. Andrews Country Club
St. Andrews Country Club of Boca Raton, a resident-only Elite Distinguished Club of the World, a Platinum Club of America and ranked in the Top Ten of America's Healthiest Club's & 2019 North America Best Day Spa by World Spa Awards is internationally recognized for magnificent estate residences. The club features superior amenities, two 18-hole championship golf courses, including an Arnold Palmer Signature Design® and a Fazio II. The club offers a comprehensive Golf Performance Center with and indoor hitting bay, a private practice area, V1 Digital Coaching System and FlightScope Launch Monitor® technologies, and a Callaway Golf® branded club fitting area. The club features a full-service spa and salon, a stand-alone fitness and tennis center, and a 125,000-square-foot Clubhouse with five dining venues. A pristine Recreation & Aquatic Center features three pools, poolside dining, Splash Club and state-of-the-art playground equipment and air-conditioned game room. St. Andrews has played host to numerous PGA golf exhibitions led by touring pros such as Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, John Daly and Rocco Mediate, and is the home course to LPGA Touring Professional and resident Morgan Pressel. To learn more, visit http://www.standrewscc.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.
