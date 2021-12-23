BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its year-round community generosity, St. Andrews Country Club membership has been in a full give-back mode during the 2021 holiday season. From member fundraising activities and popular donation match incentives offered by fellow members at the Club to teaming up with fellow area country clubs to feed those in need, St. Andrews Country Club raised both funds and spirits for so many.
Onsite Fundraisers Generate $49,000+
Among the holidays-inspired giveback, St. Andrews Country Club hosted three onsite fundraisers benefiting U.S. military veterans, Boca Helping Hands, and PGA Hope.
- A Veteran's Day spa event that raised $2,000 for the Connected Warriors organization that supports Palm Beach County veterans who are struggling with PTSD.
- A members' golf tournament held on the Club's Fazio II golf course benefited the South Florida PGA Foundation, raising more than $33,500 to support PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), the flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being. The SFPGA Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2004 under the direction of the South Florida PGA to support the South Florida community, with a focus on junior golf, education and scholarships, and charitable gifting.
- Its second annual two-mile 2BThankful Walk on Thanksgiving raised more than $13,650 for Boca Helping Hands, a nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to over 27,000 people annually to meet basic human needs as well as provide education and guidance to create self-sufficiency and make lasting changes within the Palm Beach County area.
St. Andrews Country Club Led a 13th Annual Area Country Clubs Partnership to Support "Feed the Community" That Yearly Serves Up Hope and Holiday Spirit
In addition to onsite fundraisers, St. Andrews Country Club led area country clubs in an annual collaboration to support the "Feed the Community" program founded 38 years ago by the Kantor Family Center for Justice of Congregation B'nai Israel (CBI) in partnership with the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Serving up pre-Thanksgiving dinner to thousands in the communities of Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach, the program also provides additional food items for the week. This year more than 2,400 chocolate chip, sugar cookies, and muffins were baked and pallets of water were donated by St. Andrews Country Club, Addison Reserve, Boca Grove, Polo Club, and Woodfield Country Club to finish off Thanksgiving meals for 350 families and 300 individuals.
As in 2020, "Feed the Community" was a drive-through event that adhered to Covid protocols during which each car was given a bag of groceries with everything they needed to make a Thanksgiving dinner at home for their families with additional foods to eat for the week. Event organizers CBI and Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church reported that since turkeys have been in short supply and growing in cost, this year attendees received 10 lbs. of chicken. For the homeless who had no way of cooking their holiday dinner, Subway donated 300 turkey subs/boxed lunches.
"These holiday-timed humanitarian efforts are reflective of the 'generous traditions' driven by our membership," said St. Andrews Country Club COO/General Manager Rick Dente. "Once our members learn of a need, they respond quickly and often perpetually, jumping into action as individuals and families and in close club camaraderie to help lift the community in which they live, work, play, learn and heal."
According to Dente, giveback happens at St. Andrews Country Club every single day, including a dedicated emergency fund to support employees experiencing family or health hardships. "Many in the Club serve in senior leadership and major donor capacities for a variety of nonprofit missions of their choosing, but all unite when the Club identifies an area of great need within our community."
About St. Andrews Country Club
St. Andrews Country Club of Boca Raton, a resident-only Elite Distinguished Club of the World, a Platinum Club of America and ranked in the Top Ten of America's Healthiest Clubs and 2019 North America Best Day Spa by World Spa Awards is internationally recognized for its grand estate residences and superior amenities. Embarking on a $27.5 million club renovation program to meet and exceed the evolving lifestyle of a year-round membership, the enhancements will be set amidst its two 18-hole championship golf courses, including an Arnold Palmer Signature Design® and a Fazio II. St. Andrews has played host to numerous PGA golf exhibitions on its courses led by touring pros such as Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, John Daly and Rocco Mediate, and is the home course to LPGA Touring Professional and resident Morgan Pressel. Club amenities include a 125,000-square-foot Clubhouse with five dining venues and men's and women's card rooms, a full-service spa and salon, a stand-alone fitness and tennis center, and a pristine Recreation & Aquatic Center features three pools, poolside dining, Splash Club and state-of-the-art playground equipment and air-conditioned game room. Golf facilities include a comprehensive Golf Performance Center with indoor hitting bay, private practice area, V1 Digital Coaching System and FlightScope Launch Monitor® technologies, and a Callaway Golf® branded club fitting area. To learn more, visit http://www.standrewscc.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.
# # #
Media Contact
Bonnie Kaye, Kaye Communications PR & Marketing, 5613925166, bkaye@kcompr.com
SOURCE St. Andrews Country Club