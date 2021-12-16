CALGARY, Alberta, Dec.16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Olympic Gold and Stanley Cup winner, and 7-time All-Star, Theoren Fleury is set to release 5 limited edition hockey cards as NFTs. The Canadian former professional ice hockey player, author, and motivational speaker is one of the most popular sports figures in Canada.
The two-day flash sale for these limited cards will be held on December 17th and 18th 2021, and will only be available on http://fleury14nft.com/fleury14nft.com during this time. Part of the proceeds will be donated to two foundations, We Are All A Little Crazy, and The Breaking Free Foundation.
Fleury has been actively involved in creating awareness and generating money for mental health and people who have experienced trauma. In his autobiography, Playing with Fire, he explained that he was sexually abused by Graham James over a period of two years. Part of the reason he wrote the book he says, was his hope of convincing any young person suffering sexual abuse to seek help. These soul-bearing revelations made him even more popular and he became an example of someone who had made it to the very top even though he was going through hell.
"We are definitely excited about this opportunity to give my fans an opportunity to own a part of my gold-medal, Stanley-cup legacy, digitally through NFT's while also promoting some of the causes I am so passionate about," says Fleury, who also has an online interactive channel focusing on sports, wellness, lifestyle, and trauma.
This limited-time, limited release, limited edition hockey card event at http://fleury14nft.com/fleury14nft.com is ONLY on December 17th and 18th, 2021. Pre release access can be accessed by adding your email on https://www.nftadvantage.co/theo14nft
About Theo's Causes
We're All A Little "Crazy" is The Global Mental Health Movement formed by 15-year professional sports executive, Eric Kussin, along with Athletes, Celebrities, and Expert Practitioners.
The Breaking Free Foundation (BFF) is a registered charity and the brainchild of seven like-minded people who came together with a common goal to make an impact in the trauma community. They initially came together as a supportive group following the success of the first Victor Walk, which was an initiative created by Calgary Flames alumni, Theoren Fleury back in 2013.
If you would like to know more about this topic, please visit https://weareallalittlecrazy.org/about-us1/ and https://www.breakingfreefoundation.ca/about-bff
Media Contact
Jamal Alfarela, NFT Advantage, 1 7809772322, j@nftadvantage.co
SOURCE NFT Advantage