BALTIMORE, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports technology and gaming company, Status Pro, has partnered with NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, to revolutionize the gaming experience by developing, "The Lamar Jackson Experience," a suite of first-person virtual reality products that include an at-home virtual reality game, arcade games and live activation. This marks Jackson's first officially announced endorsement deal, cementing his status as a leader in the new era of sports marketing where technology and entertainment converge. Watch the teaser, here.
"Like most people from my generation I am a huge gamer, and the first time I demo'd the Status Pro experience I was blown away by how realistic and fun it was," said Lamar Jackson. "Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to play in the NFL and now that I do, I am excited about sharing my experience with fans and especially kids through this VR gaming platform."
The platform gives a first-hand experience into what it's like to compete as a professional football player. It utilizes player tracking data to recreate authentic game scenarios, so the user can experience the game from the shoes of their favorite NFL players. Lamar Jackson has been an integral part of the development, strategic planning and promotion of these experiences, and a true partner in all aspects.
"Our goal as a company has always been to create experiences powered by player's data that brings fans as close as they've ever been to experiencing what it is like to play professional football," said Troy Jones, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Status Pro. "We want to accomplish this by aligning ourselves with NFL players and combining their experiences with our platform. Thus, giving them ownership and creative freedom to ensure we bring the most realistic products to market. Lamar Jackson's unprecedented journey and skillset makes him the perfect partner to assist us in launching this platform. We are excited about sharing his experience with fans worldwide."
Powered by the insights of current and former NFL players, some of which are early investors, Status Pro is dedicated to reshaping fan engagement while en route to becoming the de facto experiential training platform for professional, collegiate, and amateur football. Several NFL teams are currently using their technology to help their players prepare for practice and games.
ABOUT Status Pro:
Status Pro, Inc. (formerly known as ByteCubed Labs LLC) is a sports technology company that combines data with augmented and virtual reality to provide a suite of training and gaming products that revolutionize the way coaches, players, and fans experience their favorite sport. Our training platform uses real time player data to power holographic experiences that give players the ability to simulate any practice or game scenario without the physical impact that comes with playing the game. We then extract these scenarios to create an immersive gaming experience for fans that allows them to be as close to the game as they have ever been while at the stadium or in the comfort of their own home.
