LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steelo Sports, an industry-leading manufacturer of baseball equipment and the first Black-owned baseball glove brand used in Major League Baseball, is also now the first Black-owned baseball glove brand ever used in the Olympics. USA Baseball pitcher Edwin Jackson is showcasing his custom red and blue custom Steelo Professional Gloves in Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics. He leads a Team USA roster going for gold this week with personalized "EJACK" ball gloves, designed by Steelo and with Jackson's personal flavor.
"I'm excited to be able to support a small business startup and to be the first player to bring Steelo, a black-owned glove company, to the Olympics with me," said Jackson.
Jackson is using 3 Steelo PRO HYDE™ Custom Pro Limited Fielder's Gloves from the premium model lineup, leveraging the Steelo 3D-GLOVE STUDIO. Players on all levels can customize their own style and vibe of glove by using the only 3D customizer in baseball on the Steelo Web site.
"Edwin is one of the most genuine people you'll meet in the game," said Steelo Founder and CEO Steve Friend. "He's shown love for the last 12 months, so when he reached out about supporting the movement and taking our gloves to the 2020 Olympics for their first-ever appearance it only made sense. For those that are paying attention, they know we like the occasional 'firsts' around here. It's in our nature. So, we're going to keep winning and doing what hasn't been done before in order to push the game forward from our perspective. We won't be limited by any barriers or boundaries, while pushing this movement forward and helping to influence the game on a deeper infrastructure level. It's all about seats at the table and building something for future athletes who want to be a part of this game we all love."
Jackson is a 17-year MLB veteran of 14 different teams, was an MLB All-Star (Detroit Tigers in 2009), threw a no-hitter (Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010) and was a World Series Champion (St. Louis Cardinals in 2011). He came on in relief and got the win for Team USA on June 5th against Venezuela, at the Americas Qualifying Event that clinched a spot for the US in Tokyo. Here are the games that remain on the path to earning a gold medal (all times PT).
Game #7: South Korea vs. Japan — August 4th @ 12am
Game #8: Winner #6 vs. Loser #7 — August 5th @ 12am
Game #9 (Bronze): Loser #6 vs. Loser #8 — August 6th @ 5pm
Game #10 (Gold): Winner #7 vs. Winner #8 — August 7th @ 12am
The complete Steelo 2021 MLB/MiLB roster and player supporters feature: Team USA pitcher Edwin Jackson, Cincinnati Reds pitcher and 2017 MLB Draft #2 overall selection Hunter Greene, Washington Nationals pitcher Sterling Sharp, Cubs pitcher Pedro Strop, San Francisco Giants pitcher Ronnie Williams, Chicago White Sox pitcher Anderson Severino, Blue Jays outfielder Jonathan Davis, Houston Astros outfielder Ronnie Dawson, Yankees outfielder Socrates Brito and Oakland Athletics infielder Cobie Vance. Other notable supporters include Dontrelle Willis, Cameron Maybin and Dusty Baker among many others in the game.
Shop the same Steelo gear that MLB and pro players use, from maple bats to premium gloves, by visiting https://www.steelosports.com/ and following Steelo Sports on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
About Steelo Sports
Steelo Sports is a premium-branded manufacturer of baseball equipment, sporting goods and apparel. The company has a strong network of professional athletes, with industry-leading manufacturing in fielding gloves, training apparel, baseball bats, batting gloves, protective gear, and footwear. Steelo's mission is to become the #1 leader in the high-end baseball glove market, while maintaining a purpose-driven ethos and providing the best performance equipment to players of all levels and demographics. Steelo Sports is a privately-owned company. For more information, please visit: https://www.steelosports.com/.
Media Contact
Press Inquiries, Steelo Sports, +1 (424) 394-1212, info@steelosports.com
Vonyea Ewell, Steelo Sports, (424) 394-1212, info@steelosports.com
SOURCE Steelo Sports