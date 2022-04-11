Time momentarily froze to a standstill on Friday, March 25th at 3:30 p.m. EST for the determined team of undaunted souls from heavy duty vehicle lift leader, Stertil-Koni, who, once again frolicked in the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay for a very warm reason.
STEVENSVILLE, Md., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Time momentarily froze to a standstill on Friday, March 25th at 3:30 p.m. EST for the determined team of undaunted souls from heavy duty vehicle lift leader, Stertil-Koni, who, once again frolicked in the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay for a very warm reason.
The event, held at beautiful Sandy Point State Park, was the 24th Annual Polar Bear Plunge, hosted by the Maryland State Police and dedicated to raising funds for Maryland's Special Olympics athletes. It is also a "must" on the Stertil-Koni calendar each year, along with more than 10,000 additional people willing to "bear" the shivering cold waters and bracing breezes at the park's beachfront to help make a difference.
This particular year, Stertil-Koni fielded one of its largest teams ever, consisting of 21 intrepid adventurers comprised of Stertil-Koni employees along with friends and family members – each of whom couldn't be missed wearing their custom tee shirts distinguished by their off-the-charts, high-visibility solar flare-inspired yellow color. Stertil-Koni employees plunging included: Amelia Andres, Kevin Hymers, Jacqueline Cullison, Alexis Mozier, Laura Tillbery, Nathan Wright, Peter Bowers, Tammy Mitchell, Doug Frakes, Rich Weinreich, Gregory Watkins, Tim Kerr and company president, Dr. Jean DellAmore.
The group was led into the fortifying Chesapeake Bay by team stalwart, Kevin Hymers, who serves as Stertil-Koni's Director of Operations. With mission accomplished, the gathering warmed up together over a good old-fashion barbecue at a nearby restaurant, where Hymers noted, "The plunge is one our favorite corporate events, and it was extra special this year because so many people could participate together at an in-person event with a record turnout. The camaraderie is wonderful, and it's an honor to support Maryland's more than 7,500 awesome Special Olympics athletes."
The Stertil-Koni team participated in the Corporate Plunge portion of the event, which along with the entire four-day celebration, eclipsed previous records and successfully raised approximately $3 million.
About Special Olympics
The mission of Special Olympics Maryland is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for persons two years of age and older with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.
About Stertil-Koni USA
Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.
Media Contact
Paul Feldman, Stertil-Koni USA, 410-643-9001, paul.feldman@stertil-koni.com
SOURCE Stertil-Koni USA