SANDY, Utah, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enjoy a night under the stars or a view of the mountains without sacrificing comfort with Haven Safari, an all-in-one hammock tent launching today. Designed to be the most comfortable option for outdoor sleep, Haven Safari keeps campers comfortable and dry.
Hammocks date back to the Mayan civilization. Originally, they were designed to protect people from animals and other predators. But over time, hammocks have become part of outdoor recreation. The COVID-19 pandemic elevated camping as people looked at ways to vacation safely. KOA says 86.1 million households in North America camped in 2020.
While hammocks are relaxing, they aren't always comfortable. The curved shape, while iconic, isn't comfortable for a long period of time. And sleeping in a hammock can often lead to aches and pains the next morning. Haven Safari's patented design creates a flat, open sleeping platform most similar to mattresses used at home. Haven Safari features an included inflatable pad made of thick polyester and coated in suede for optimal comfort and support when sleeping or lounging.
"I created Haven Safari because I was frustrated that every amazing day spent outside exploring was punctuated with a miserable night of sleep," said creator Derek Tillotson. "Haven Safari is the closest thing to a mattress that you'll find in the great outdoors."
"Glamping" is popular among people who want to camp comfortably and take in breathtaking views without sleeping on the ground. Millennials and Gen-Z accounted for 60% of glamping Americans in 2020, according to the KOA. Haven Safari allows people to enjoy the comfort of glamping without the frills. It's also significantly more portable than fancy tents, cots or campers. The included mattress pad quickly inflates with the included pump bag, while an adjustable strap can transform Haven Safari from a bed to a hanging couch.
Haven Safari takes less than five minutes to set up with two connection points. It can also be pitched on the ground as a bivy if there are no trees available. Haven Safari is waterproof, ventilated and bug proof. It weighs less than 12 pounds, has six large and functional pockets, and comes with an adjustable rainfly to provide shelter and privacy.
Haven Safari is available in four colors: Sand, Southwest, Canopy Green and Canopy Camo. It's available for pre-order starting at $270 at pr.go2.fund/havensafari.
About Haven Tents
Haven Tents focuses on making sleep a highlight of camping. Haven Tents launched its first product, the Haven Tent, on Kickstarter in September 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have since launched Haven Tent XL, an array of accessories, and now Haven Safari. For more information, visit https://haventents.com/.
Media Contact
Brittany Corl, Haven Tents, 980-819-0099, britt@haventents.com
SOURCE Haven Tents