CHICAGO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout is pleased to announce the Stout-Ryder Cup. Launched in March, this new charitable program benefits Food Rescue US and is associated with Stout's sponsorship of professional golfer and Stout brand ambassador Sam Ryder. Stout has made an initial donation from the program to the Food Rescue US COVID-19 Response Fund. The donation assists the organization amid the growing amount of food insecurity due to the dramatic increase of unemployed in our nation.
With the goal of raising money for charity, the Stout-Ryder Cup is a monthly fitness competition in which Stout employees go head-to-head with Ryder. Ultimately, competition efforts are converted to a charitable donation to Food Rescue US. As part of the program, Stout is teaming up with the following companies: Srixon, Garden of Life, Greyson Clothiers, Ralph Lauren, and Duvel USA.
"The support from Stout means the world to us, especially during this time of critical need due to COVID-19, and we're grateful for the partnership with Stout," said Food Rescue US CEO Carol Shattuck. "During these unprecedented times, Food Rescue US is stepping up and delivering as much food as possible in response to the increasing needs of the food insecure."
"I am proud to be associated with Stout and this program aimed at helping employees stay healthy. The best part is, we're also making a larger impact by supporting our local communities through this awesome charitable effort," added Sam Ryder.
About Stout
Stout is a global advisory firm specializing in: Investment Banking; Transaction Advisory; Valuation Advisory; Disputes, Compliance, & Investigations; and Management Consulting. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.
About Food Rescue US
Food Rescue US is the smart solution to reducing food waste and hunger in America. We are a technology-based, volunteer-driven, direct-transfer platform that is simple, sustainable, and replicable. Volunteer food rescuers across the country deliver fresh food from businesses that have too much to social service agencies who serve people that have too little. Learn more at foodrescue.us.