LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Subnation Media, an entertainment holding company focused on the culture of gaming and lifestyle of esports, and C21 Media's Content Canada, the leading platform and events producer promoting Canada's role in the global content market, have announced a partnership to create Gaming Video Content Connect (GVC Connect), an annual esports and gaming content summit and market.
The inaugural event will launch virtually in the summer of 2021, with a view to subsequent years featuring both digital and in-person activities. Details about the event, including dates for the inaugural edition, sponsors and schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
"In 2020, gaming and esports took center stage, giving rise to new forms of content and growing faster than any other sector in the entertainment industry," said Doug Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Managing Director of Subnation. "To support the gaming community and continue propelling the industry forward, we are partnering with one of the leading global content conferences in the world, Content Canada, and launching a digital hub and event forum for creators to collaborate on gaming video content."
The mainstream growth of gaming and esports has created both the need, and opportunity, for an industry event dedicated to exploring business partnerships, content strategies and thought leadership. With over 2.8 billion gamers worldwide set to generate revenues of over $189.3 billion in 2021, this new, curated esports and gaming marketplace will provide media and gaming companies, streamers, content creators, and brands with innovative ways to engage with this valuable audience, and embrace the impact gaming is having on the evolving content ecosystem.
"We recognize the burgeoning opportunities for the content industry being created by the explosive growth of esports and gaming", said Ferne Cohen, CEO, Content Canada. "This is an exciting collaboration, and we look forward to working with the experts at Subnation to present this first-of-its-kind content conference and market in Canada."
About Subnation
Subnation Media is a gaming and esports media holding company that develops, produces and manages lifestyle content, immersive experiences, and original properties that influence today's culture. With a diverse team of industry experts, marketing professionals and innovative creators, we build engaging programming that appeals to over 3 billion gamers worldwide while collaborating with clients to establish an authentic voice and purposeful presence within the gaming community.
About Content Canada
Content Canada, a division of C21 Media Ltd., is a digital platform and events company focused on promoting, celebrating and showcasing Canada's role in the global content market. As the only Canadian platform of its kind, Content Canada offers its partners the unique opportunity to promote their messages locally, and have them amplified globally through C21. Content Canada offers best in class events, bespoke programs and digital content.
