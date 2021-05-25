LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Subnation Media, an entertainment holding company focused on the culture of gaming and lifestyle of esports, and Trench Made Gaming (TMG), a professional esports team and lifestyle brand, today announced the Battle of the Trenches Call of Duty: Warzone Invitational.
Battle of the Trenches will feature some of the biggest players from the Call of Duty community for a two-day competition, where players will compete for a cash prize, bragging rights and a chance to be recruited onto the TMG team. The general public is invited to compete in the qualifier round (taking place on June 5, 2021) for an opportunity to earn their spot in the Invitational. The format of the tournament will be a 2v2 Kill Race and the winning squad will receive $5,000, a pair of custom sneakers from King of Sneakers and a trophy.
"I partnered with Subnation to build Trench Made Gaming as a platform for gamers of all ages to have a sense of community and showcase their skills," says Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver and Co-Founder of TMG, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (MVS). "This tournament will be the first phase of building our team and expanding the TMG family."
Registration for the Battle of the Trenches Tournament will open on May 25 and will run till June 4, 2021. The invitational will be livestreamed on the Trench Made Gaming Twitch channel, and users can also get real-time updates on social media channels via #TMGInvitational on Twitter and Instagram as well as by joining the team Discord.
"This competition will introduce TMG to the gaming community and offer amateur esports athletes the opportunity to join our team," said Doug Scott, co-founder of Subnation. "Our mission with MVS is to make competitive esports accessible to everyone who has a passion to play and provide them with the infrastructure and support to compete at the highest level."
For more information on the Trench Made Gaming Battle of the Trenches, including schedules and where to watch, follow TMG on social media at @TeamTrenchMade.
About Subnation Media
Subnation Media is a gaming and esports media holding company that develops, produces and manages lifestyle content, immersive experiences, and original properties that influence today's culture. With a diverse team of industry experts, marketing professionals and innovative creators, we build engaging programming that appeals to over 3 billion gamers worldwide while collaborating with clients to establish an authentic voice and purposeful presence within the gaming community.
About Trench Made Gaming
Trench Made Gaming is a professional esports and entertainment organization founded by Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Subnation Media. The Company is shaping today's culture, by combining sports, media, and fashion to establish a modern lifestyle brand.
Media Contact
Mike Gasbara, Fabric Media, +1 5182278100, mike@fabricmedia.net
SOURCE Trench Made Gaming