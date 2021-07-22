COSTA MESA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Costa Mesa is the place to be this summer with two exciting events. The OC Fair – one of the top county fairs in the U.S. – returns after a year hiatus, and the LA Chargers NFL team returns to practice in Costa Mesa, welcoming fans back to see their favorite players prepare for the season. Travelers can make it a full weekend by exploring Travel Costa Mesa's calendar of events and summer hotel deals for an action-packed getaway.
The OC Fair
Locals and visitors are invited to make "Time for Fun" at the 2021 OC Fair that runs for 23 days – July 16 to August 15, 2021 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays). This year, more than ever, locals and visitors will appreciate the opportunity to get out enjoy the festivities only found at a county fair. A handy resource is the 2021 OC Fair mobile app, featuring information on daily activities as well as a map and fair news, and the ability to purchase tickets. Search for "ocfair 2021" in the App Store. The Fair will open each day (Wednesday – Sunday) at 10 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and midnight on weekends.
Key things to know about the 2021 OC Fair:
- A limited number of tickets are available each day
- Advance online ticket sales only via Ticketmaster – no transaction fees
- Tickets are good only for the date purchased– no refunds
- Same-day Fair admission is included with tickets to concerts during the Fair
- OC Fair is not currently planning to increase capacity
- Ticket prices will not increase
- Masks are required indoors for unvaccinated guests
Tickets are $12 weekday general admission (Wednesday, Thursday) and $14 weekend general admission (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Admission for seniors (60+) and youth (ages 6-12) is $7 every day, and children 5 and younger are free.
General parking is $10, $20 for buses and limos, credit card only. Carnival tickets are also on sale so fairgoers can skip the ticket booths, and tickets for concerts in The Hangar and Pacific Amphitheatre can be found at ocfair.com/entertainment.
NFL Chargers Training Camp
The NFL team, the LA Chargers, return to Costa Mesa at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex and welcome fans to visit training camp and the fan fest area on one of 15 practice days beginning July 28 at 9 a.m. The camp is open to the public free of charge and fans must register online in advance to attend.
As in previous years, fans will need to pre-register for their free tickets. More information on availability and access can be found at chargers.com/camp. All covered seating and observation space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Additionally, after a one-year hiatus, the Bolts will once again hold joint practices during training camp – this year welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to Costa Mesa. The Chargers and 49ers will practice Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex (2750 Fairview Rd., Costa Mesa) to conclude public training camp before preseason begins at SoFi Stadium.
As in years past, training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex offers fans of any age the opportunity to watch the Bolts practice in person and cheer for their favorite players in close proximity to the field. While capacity is limited, bleacher seating for approximately 1,000 fans is completely covered and standing room observation space will once again be available on the fence-line in front of the bleachers.
Travel Costa Mesa invites travelers to visit Costa Mesa safely and responsibly by being educated about local regulations and community concerns, and always following public health directives. Travel Costa Mesa reminds visitors to embrace the culture and support local businesses to enhance Costa Mesa's long-term prosperity. Visitors to California can find California's Responsible Travel Code on Visit California's website, along with things to do, videos and more.
