NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 329 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY MORRIS SUSSEX WARREN IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA LEHIGH NORTHAMPTON IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA CARBON MONROE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN, EASTON, JIM THORPE, MORRISTOWN, NEWTON, AND STROUDSBURG.