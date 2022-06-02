The Nordics share the best ways to summer responsibly in each country, from outdoor adventures to cultural immersions. Travelers can capitalize on warmer weather and the Midnight Sun for all-day adventures.
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Nordics, a coalition of the seven Nordic tourism boards of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, is calling all travelers to consider the region's sustainable and local tourism experiences in the summer months. Warmer weather and the Midnight Sun make the ideal climate for all-day adventures; and 24-hours of daylight can go a long way when planning out an itinerary. Here are the best ways to summer responsibly in each country, from outdoor adventures to cultural immersions:
DENMARK BY BIKE AND BOAT
Embrace the outdoors by leaving the car behind. Travelers can take their cue from the Tour de France Grand Depart in Denmark this summer, July 1-3, and book a bike tour. Guided cycle tours in Copenhagen are a great way to see the city like a local. Just north of the city are bike excursions along the coast past seaside towns and Kronborg Castle, known as Hamlet's Castle. Note that bikes can be brought onto the train. True cycling enthusiasts can take on one of the longer trips, including The Baltic Sea Cycle Route which is a 500-mile, 14-stage journey through the countryside and towns, past beaches and medieval castles. Switch from bike to boat to see one of Denmark's sustainable islands. In April 2020, the EU named Bornholm Europe's most sustainable energy island as it plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and zero emissions by 2035. If travelers decide to fly there, the Danish airline DAT plants trees as 110 percent compensation for its carbon dioxide usage.
FAROE ISLANDS' SUMMER HOME HOSPITALITY
The Faroe Islands are known for attracting birders and hikers, but their farm tours and Heimablídni (Faroese for "home hospitality") experiences are quickly gaining popularity. Listed on the United Nations' Sustainable Consumption and Production list, Heimablídni offers visitors the chance to enjoy intimate dining experiences in locals' homes. Depending on which experience is booked, there are many opportunities to sail in a traditional Faroese boat to first catch the fish that will be used for the home cooked meal. Haddock and Atlantic cod are among the species of fish that may take the bait. Participants will be surrounded by a dramatic landscape for stunning photography and learn how to sea angle. The immersion continues at home as the host provides a traditional meal and shares insight into the country, local village, and everyday life. Heimablídni experiences can be booked online.
DO AS THE LOCALS DO IN FINLAND
Sauna culture is a big part of Finland's cultural heritage, and it has earned a spot on the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List. The traditions of sauna bathing are present in Finnish songs, mythology, and storytelling tradition. Finns go to sauna year-round but especially during annual midsummer celebrations to cleanse their bodies and minds and embrace a sense of inner peace.
An eco-friendly sauna to consider is Löyly in Helsinki. It is the first building in Finland and the second in the Nordic countries to receive Forest Stewardship Council project certification, a sign of responsible forest management. After cultural immersion, visitors can take to the skies. The sustainable certified Helsinki Helicopter Tour is a popular tourist activity for locals because it takes passengers to places that aren't easily accessed, such as the archipelago and natural forests.
GREENLAND'S TRADITIONAL KAYAKS
Of the many outdoor adventures in Greenland, kayaking is great in the summer months. Kayaking is deeply rooted in Greenlandic tradition as it originated in the Arctic more than 4,000 years ago. Traditional kayaks seen today are used mostly for hunting in the northern regions of the country, while the modern glass fiber kayaks are used for short and long-haul trips along the coast. Whether it's a day excursion or longer expedition, there are kayak activities for all levels of adventure and physical fitness. During the summer, whales swim along the shores, icebergs flow from calving glaciers, flowers are in bloom, and hiking trails open up in the backcountry. Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Ilulissat Icefjord is a magical place to kayak amongst icebergs. Other popular places include Narsaq, Disko Bay, Tasiilaq , and the Nuuk Fjord System. Tour packages can be found here.
ICELAND'S GEOTHERMAL WATERS
The natural wonder that is most ingrained in the fabric of Icelandic culture is the bounty of geothermal energy with naturally heated water used in homes, greenhouses, and public spaces like pools. All seven of Iceland's regions – Westfjords, Reykjanes, East Iceland, South Iceland, West Iceland, North Iceland, and Reykjavik – offer geothermally heated public pools ideal for relaxation and enjoyment of the Midnight Sun. While one of its more famous attractions is the Blue Lagoon, travelers can now opt for a new geothermal swimming experience near the Reykjavík capital area, the Sky Lagoon which opened in April 2021 as an oceanside thermal spa inspired by the arctic summer's Midnight Sun; and further up north, the Forest Lagoon, a new geothermal spa that opened in May 2022. In the summer, Iceland is a hiker's paradise with waterfalls, volcanoes, mountains, and rugged coast that can traditionally be accessed via the Ring Road route that circles the country. A tunnel through Dýrafjörður fjord in the Westfjords was formally opened in 2020, establishing a new sightseeing route named the Westfjords Way. Named by Lonely Planet as the world's top region in its "Best in Travel" list for 2022, the Westfjords make up one of the most remote and sparsely populated regions of Iceland, offering a place to see endless coastlines, bird cliffs, fishing villages, and mountainous landscapes with plentiful hiking trails. Certified by EarthCheck as a sustainable travel destination since 2016, the region also offers ample opportunities to support local communities with most of the travel companies there being family-run by former farmers or fishermen.
NORWAY'S FJORDS GO ELECTRIC
The future of Norway's fjord tourism is electric as the country minimizes its environmental impact with electric and hybrid-electric boats. The use of rechargeable batteries also means there is zero to minimal noise pollution, to the benefit of passengers and wildlife. Those interested in sailing through the UNESCO World Heritage West Norwegian Fjords have their choice of sustainable tours. Brim Explorer's tours are bolstered by hybrid electric ships that also deploy underwater drones to show life beneath the surface and provide passengers with a stronger environmental understanding. The newest way to experience the Norwegian coast is with Havila Voyages which sails the famous Havila Coastal route from Bergen to Kirkenes. Havila Voyages' ships have the world's largest battery packs which allow four hours of sailing with zero emissions allowing travelers to enjoy the stunning landscapes.
SWEDEN'S OUTDOOR SUMMER SOLSTICE
Many believe the Nordic summer solstice that marks the longest day of the year is one of the most important dates in the Swedish calendar. Midsummer Eve 2022 is Friday, June 24, with celebrations that include dancing around a flower-adorned maypole, folk songs, flower crowns, and picnics. The largest traditional festivities are held at Gunnebo castle and gardens in Gothenburg, named the world's most sustainable destination in the Global Destination Sustainability Index for five consecutive years. Additionally, multiple events leading up the big day occur in Dalarna. However visitors celebrate, the outdoors are the focal point. Sweden's lakes surrounded by forests are popular for swimming, some of the country's top beaches are by the Baltic Sea, island hopping in the Stockholm archipelago is a summer haven, and outdoor café culture is a laidback affair in towns with the Swedish tradition of fika (a coffee break).
