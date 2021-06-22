CARROLLTON, Ga., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Superior Recreational Products awards WB Ennis Memorial Park in Red Oak, N.C. as an Excellence in Recreation site for intentionally and thoughtfully designing their community park.
Our SRP Certified Partner, Next Level Recreation of the Carolinas, worked with the city of Red Oak to create a community park that addresses intergenerational play, inclusiveness, and safety. The community sought to create an outdoor recreational space for their community as well as neighboring communities without recreational amenities.
"The playground benefits a large age group and provides amenities for multiple levels of ability," Town Administrator, Clerk, and CFO Tracy Shearin said.
This park incorporates a recycled play structure, shaded swings, inclusive orbit, zip line, musical instruments, and adult fitness equipment.
"Families have multiple amenities within the park to choose from when visiting the park. It's rewarding to see families walking, working out, and playing together in Ennis Park and taking pride in the park," Shearin said.
Aligning their playground to these best practices and creating a high quality outdoor recreation environment allows WB Ennis Memorial Park to become a positive gathering place for community members of all ages. To learn more about this project, visit groundsforplay.com/inspirations.
###
Superior Recreational Products, a PlayCore company, is a manufacturer and supplier of premium recreational products like playgrounds, shade, picnic shelters, and site furnishings. Superior leverages its customer-focused expertise and complete collection of premium products to deliver an uncommonly easy way for communities like yours to create tailored recreational environments so they feel empowered to play, relax, and live.
PlayCore is a purpose driven Company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served.
Media Contact
Kirstie Broadwell, Superior Recreational Products, 6783901955, kirstie.broadwell@siibrands.com
SOURCE Superior Recreational Products