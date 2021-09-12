Helen Woodward Animal Center's Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon presented by Blue Buffalo splashes onto Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Helen Woodward’s annual Surf Dog competition, established in 2005, was the first-of-its-kind to turn ‘dogs on surfboards’ into a platform to raise life-saving funds. 100 percent of the proceeds from the event support the life-saving work at Helen Woodward Animal Center.