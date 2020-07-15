DALLAS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with The Harris Poll, Genesco Sports Enterprises fielded new research to capture sentiment on how fans plan to re-engage with their favorite leagues and teams after months without sports.
As the country navigates a return to normal activities, sports properties and sponsor brands must adapt and create new ways to engage fans with empty stands. Major sports leagues including MLS, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NFL will resume play over the next two months. Fans may not be in the seats, but their passion and devotion to their teams will remain steadfast. Research shows a willingness for fans to evolve their game day experience, offering unique activation opportunities to reach them at home.
Homegating:
- Our survey found 133 million Americans say they are interested in home watch parties - i.e. "Sports Homegating." Fans can't go to the games right now, so sports properties and brands must reach them where they are – 76% of fans say they are interested in bringing the tailgate home.
Digital Importance:
- Digital and social technology will be key to reaching fans at home. The survey shows a high interest in virtual reality viewing (74%), 2nd screen content (66%), and live social media integration in the broadcast (64%).
Measures to Ease Nerves When Venues Reopen:
- When fans do return to venues, there are opportunities for teams and brands to help ease that transition and create a sense of safety and cleanliness – e.g. sanitation stations (92% interest), functional giveaway items like masks and hand sanitizer (90% interest), and reusable seat covers (89% interest).
Americans are eager for the return of sports and are looking for ways to reconnect and celebrate their fandom. Sports properties and sponsors have a unique opportunity to shape this reengagement process, creating new avenues to reach fans and generate revenue.
"As we're now more home-oriented, homegating will be on the rise, leading to more chips, soda, and beer being sold," said John Tatum, CEO - Genesco Sports Enterprises. "In my 30+ year career in sports, I've never seen a greater opportunity for brands to directly engage with fans where they live."
For more information on the research, contact Charles Rode - Senior Director, GSE Research & Insights at crode@genescosports.com.
The survey was fielded June 18-20, 2020 among 1,962 total respondents. 1,344 were sports viewers (watched on TV in the past 12 months) and 795 were sports attendees (attended in-person last 12 months). Methodology note: 255M U.S. adults ages 18+ -> 175M self-reported sports viewers (68.5%) -> 133M "Homegaters" (76%).
About Genesco Sports Enterprises:
Genesco Sports Enterprises, Inc. is a full-service sports marketing agency that helps companies grow their business by leveraging the passion fans have for their favorite sports, teams, and athletes. Focus areas include strategy, research, negotiation, event activation, hospitality, and talent procurement. GSE was founded in 1994 and has offices in 15 cities across the U.S.
About The Harris Poll:
Founded in 1963 by pollster Lou Harris, The Harris Poll is one of the world's leading public opinion, social intelligence and strategy firms. Through continuous pulsing of society in the U.S. and internationally, Harris helps clients interpret, adapt and respond to constantly changing issues. Widely recognized for its polls and insight on voter sentiment, The Harris Poll also leverages bespoke polls to advise Fortune 500 C-suites on how to meet the evolving needs and wants of their customers and other stakeholders.
In 2017, The Harris Poll joined the Stagwell Group to create the largest independent data-driven digital market services firm in the U.S. The Harris Poll is run by co-CEOs Will Johnson and John Gerzema, two veteran strategists with backgrounds in analytics and brand marketing from senior roles at WPP agencies BAV Consulting and Young & Rubicam.
