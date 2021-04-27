WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swim 'N Fun in Winter Springs, Florida launches their in-store spring specials. For the remainder of April, customers can take advantage of their buy 5 one-pound bags of pool shock and get a 6th one pound bag for free. They can also save 20% off all pool filter cartridges and take advantage of rebates on pool cleaners. Customers can receive a $100.00 rebate on Hayward V-Flex Pool Cleaners or enjoy a $125.00 rebate on their Zodiac MX8 Elite Pool Cleaners.
In May, customers can participate in Swim 'N Fun's "Build Your Bundle" offer and enjoy a savings of over $20.00. With this offer customers can bundle tabs, shock and algicide products. Shoppers have the option of selecting silk or basic tabs and their choice of a 12 pack of pool shock, either the Smart Shock or Burn Out 73. To follow Swim 'N Fun's monthly retail specials visit online at: https://swimnfun.com/swim-n-fun-pool-supply-store
Bob Wright, owner of Swim 'N Fun, stated, "These specials are a great way for consumers to save money. The temperatures are heating up here in Central Florida and we will soon start our rainy season so to avoid algae growth we recommend pool owners have the necessary products on hand to keep their pool clean. It's a great time to take advantage of the pool filter cartridge rebate and have cartridges on hand for when you need them." In addition to their spring specials, Swim 'N Fun also offers a chlorine and salt club card. This frequent buyer program rewards customers after ten purchases of chlorine or salt. Cards are free and are available in store.
Swim 'N Fun is a family-owned full-service pool company located in Winter Springs, Florida. They have been serving Central Florida since 1986. In addition to their retail store, Swim 'N Fun also offers weekly pool maintenance and swimming pool equipment repairs. Retail customers can take advantage of free water testing with Swim 'N Fun's state of the art water quality testing. Pool owners can have their pool water tested free of charge and the Swim 'N Fun staff can make recommendations for keeping pool water at its best quality. Their state-of-the-art water test analyzes water quality, tests for metals and much more. Customers will find a wide range of pool supplies including pool chemicals, automatic pool cleaners, pool chlorinators, pool lights, pool pumps, pool vacuums, nets and brushes, salt pool products, pool toys and more in Swim 'N Fun's retail store. Swim 'N Fun is a preferred vendor of BioGuard products for pools and spas.
In addition to their swimming pool and spa products, Swim 'N Fun also carries the Big Green Egg Outdoor Grills along with several grill seasonings and barbeque sauces. Wright added "Some of our customers don't own a swimming pool but shop our grill products. We carry a variety of seasonings and sauces for backyard barbeques. We invite grill masters to stop in and see our wide variety, they won't be disappointed!"
Swim 'N Fun is located at 1315 Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs, Florida. Their retail store hours are Monday through Friday from 9am until 6pm EST, Saturday from 9am until 5pm EST and Sunday from 9:30am until 4:30pm EST. To learn more about Swim 'N Fun, visit online at https://swimnfun.com/.
Bob Wright, Swim 'N Fun, 407-699-1952, swimtime3@aol.com
