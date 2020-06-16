DALTON, Ga., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn® and Tanger® Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. have collaborated to make this summer more enjoyable by giving families the opportunity to enjoy putting greens during June through September activations at 33 locations across the country and Canada. Golf-loving families can show off their putting skills on a Dave Pelz GreenMaker by SYNLawn Golf during the 'Summer Fun Fore All' events.
"This is the beginning of a fantastic partnership with Tanger Factory Outlet Centers," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "We're thrilled to offer shoppers the chance to play on the finest complete putting green system on the market today, and help make the summer months more enjoyable for families across the country."
Both companies are focused on providing fun experiences for the whole family throughout the season. Tanger Outlets welcomes more than 181 million visitors each year at 39 locations. Due to COVID-19, each of its locations has established the following steps to ensure safety for customers during these activations:
- Shoppers will be directed to stay 6 feet apart by following decals instructing them where to stand.
- Each putter will be sanitized between use and hand sanitizer will be available at each putting green.
- Shoppers are encouraged to wear appropriate PPE at all times.
SYNLawn Golf offers a full line of the highest quality synthetic putting green surfaces with a realistic look and feel that mimics natural grass while staying in the comfort of your home. The featured 8'x14' model of the Dave Pelz GreenMaker was researched, developed and tested in partnership with short game guru, Dave Pelz, and the Pelz Golf Institute. It's perfect for golfers of all ages and skill levels. Available in four sizes, it's designed to replicate the experience of playing on a pro-quality putting green no matter where you play. It retails for $1,799.00 and is available for purchase at SYNLawn.com.
To learn more about SYNLawn's golf products, visit www.synlawngolf.com. Find a Tanger Outlets near you at www.tangeroutlet.com/locations.
ABOUT SYNLAWNⓇ
SYNLawnⓇ is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 locations seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. The SYNLawn premium standard of quality in both workmanship and craftsmanship is unprecedented and installed by the most advanced professional installation network in the industry. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com. Follow SYNLawn on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.
ABOUT TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.
