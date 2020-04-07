DALTON, Ga., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Turf Resources (STR), a leading manufacturer of artificial grass, including brands AstroTurf® and SYNLawn®, earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized quality management standard, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), that helps organizations meet the expectations and needs of customers.
"We were honored to be awarded this world-renowned certification," said Brent Sizemore, Chief Operations Officer of Production / Value Chain at SYNLawn. "To achieve this prestigious level of certification, STR had to demonstrate its ability and desire to effectively and efficiently provide a quality management system. This recognition further strengthens our commitment to our distributors and customers, and will allow us to remain competitive in the global marketplace."
The scope of the certification included artificial turf manufacturing and distribution for synthetic turf resources. As part of the process, STR engaged in an audit of its business processes, including product quality environments. STR and its brands share the same goal of continually improving their products, services and systems to ensure they're providing leadership and excellence to all customers.
"This recognition validates our long-time commitment to managing our processes and products," said Rich Jordan, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at AstroTurf. "This certification underscores our dedication to quality and to maintaining our iconic status as the leading innovator and inventor of the industry."
"We have always strived to exceed the high expectations of our customers, and our goals are focused on quality assurance and innovative production," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "We are grateful to our customers and suppliers for their continued commitment and loyalty, and we look forward to bringing the business and our brand to new heights in the months and years to come."
The certification became effective in March 2020 and was issued by American Global Standards LLC (AGS), an AIO-BAR QMS Accredited Registrar. Learn more about the certification process at www.iso.org/iso-9001-quality-management.html. For more information about STR's brands, visit www.astroturf.com and www.synlawn.com.
About AstroTurf®
For athletes and sport enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf's website at www.astroturf.com.
ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ
SYNLawnⓇ is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 85 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 100,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.
