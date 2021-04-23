Taiga Motors (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Inc.)

Taiga Motors (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Inc.)

 By Taiga Motors Inc.

MONTREAL, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Corporation"), a leading developer of electric off-road vehicles, announced that as of today, April 23, 2021, its common shares and warrants have commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbols "TAIG" and "TAIG.WT," respectively. 

About Taiga Motors Corporation

Taiga is a Canadian-based company founded in 2015 that is reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles.  The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing recreational and commercial customer demand who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit www.taigamotors.ca.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiga-commences-trading-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-301275627.html

SOURCE Taiga Motors Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.