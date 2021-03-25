SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, the global golf research and development powerhouse, has introduced an all-new putter to its celebrated Battle Ready Putter lineup. A tactical machine, the Battle Ready Brandon Putter presents a modern twist on a traditional blade-style design. Fully optimized for control and consistency, the Brandon helps golfers drop clutch putts when it counts.
"We've set a new one putt standard with this bad boy," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "From CG and MOI to stability, balance, and weighting, the Brandon is one sexy flatstick that puts you in complete control on the green."
The 100% milled Battle Ready Brandon Putter features a bi-material construction, integrating a
stainless steel body with high-density tungsten, to offer an exceptionally high MOI in a sleek performance-proven package. And the bold, high-contrast sight line and parallel face geometry provide exceptional alignment characteristics.
Additionally, the Brandon boasts PXG's innovative Pyramid Face Pattern. Originally introduced in the GEN2 Putter lineup, it has been re-engineered to feature an adjusted groove depth optimized to increase the center hit velocity. This game-changing design also works to ensure consistency in all significant factors that affect roll, including launch angle, spin rates, and skid distance.
With four hosel configurations – Plumber's Neck, Double Bend, Heel Shafted, and Armlock – the Brandon pushes personalized performance to the next level. PXG's Precision Weighting Technology, combined with the selected hosel, helps fine-tune the overall clubhead weight and deliver optimal launch conditions.
Like its Battle Ready Putter predecessors, the Brandon features PXG's iconic Darkness Insignia – a skull with the number 26 - commemorating Parsons' service as a rifleman (0311) with the 26th Regiment of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Built to spec, the new Battle Ready Brandon Putter recommended retail price is $525. For more information or to book a golf club fitting, visit PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.
About PXG
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Danielle Kang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, fashion-forward apparel and accessories.
