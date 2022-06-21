The iT-C Smart Helmet is an all-in-one smart, carbon fiber motorcycle helmet designed to increase the visibility and safety of the rider and their motorcycle, while improving on-the-road communication.
PARIS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay safe, sleek and connected while riding on two wheels with the iT-C Smart Helmet. Today, TALI is launching a premium all-in-one, carbon fiber smart motorcycle helmet, expanding opportunities for visibility and communication so riders can have a ride-smart, ride-safe and ride-free experience.
Motorcycle riders face significant safety and visibility risks, especially in severe weather. 64% of riders wear a helmet approved by the Department of Transportation. However, current smart helmets, lights and technology lack an all-in-one interactive experience that should emphasize rider safety while providing peace of mind for loved ones.
TALI is an emerging tech leader in the motorcycle safety and riding community. A recipient of the 2020 and 2021 CES Innovation Award, the iT-C Smart Helmet consists of three core components:
- Smart Helmet: A carbon fiber shell with a comfortable, breathable foam interior featuring an integrated lighting system synchronized with the motorcycle's turn and brake signals. The photochromic visor instantly adapts to all lighting situations. Riders can also easily access music or make phone calls with convenient hands-free voice commands using smart assistants like Alexa, Siri and Google.
- Safety Beacon: This attachable device detects falls and accidents, and alerts emergency services, family and friends. A 100 dB alarm is connected with the mobile TALI ride app, monitoring the bike and its surrounding environment, while an embedded GPS, Bluetooth and an eSim chip connects the rider wirelessly to any network in the world.
- TALI App: This mobile app connects to the smart helmet and safety beacon, retrieving information from the bike. With the mobile app, riders can access features such as adjusting their lighting settings, connecting with other riders, accessing anti-theft alerts, sharing ride data with family and friends, viewing performance data, and receiving service reminders.
The iT-C Smart Helmet visor is anti-fog, anti-scratch and anti-UV. The self-contained visor has an ultra-fast response time Double-D buckle chinstrap. The smart helmet's battery life lasts between 4 to 6 hours and charges with either the standing wireless charging base or USB-C connection. When charging, the battery life is quickly restored, returning to 80% with just one hour of charge time. Additionally, the wireless base has a built-in fan to ventilate the helmet.
"Motorcycles are my passion but when I set out to get my motorcycle license, my wife feared for my safety and well-being," said founder and CEO, Issam Tali. "What started as a concern for safety inspired the idea to create the iT-C smart helmet to meet real needs of security without putting any features aside. Our goal is to protect, reassure and support the entire motorcycle community, their families and friends by increasing visibility and rider safety."
The iT-C Smart Helmet is available in XS-XXL for three shell sizes. It's now available to pre-order, starting at €999, by visiting pr.go2.fund/tali.
About TALI
TALI protects and supports the world's motorcycle community, making roads safer for everyone. Their innovations elevate both technology and design with high-performance motorcycle equipment that's intuitive, integrated and forward-thinking. Founder and CEO Issam Tali's inspiration started when his obsession with motorcycles caused his wife to worry for his safety. He embraced his wife's concerns as a calling, prompting him to start the TALI adventure and create the iT-C Smart Helmet. For more information, visit https://www.taliconnected.com/.
