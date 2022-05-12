Hellas Construction installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at the Sam Baugh Indoor Practice Facility on the campus of TCU. The 80-yard, regulation width, multi-use field with two full end zones and a sixty-foot vaulted ceiling to accommodate passing and kicking drills is already in use for spring drills.
FORT WORTH, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TCU Horned Frogs take their athletics seriously, so when it was time to replace the synthetic turf in their indoor practice facility, Hellas Construction was the natural choice.
The Sam Baugh Indoor Practice Facility is an 80-yard, regulation width, multi-use field with two full end zones and a sixty-foot vaulted ceiling to accommodate passing and kicking drills. The climate-controlled building and nearby Cox Field, provide the ideal year-round practice environment for student athletes to develop their skills and ensure performance readiness regardless of weather.
Hellas Construction is known for manufacturing and installing the best synthetic turf systems on the market and Hellas promised to complete the project within a one-month timeframe.
TCU selected a new synthetic turf system with Cushdrain® shock pad, Matrix Helix®, and RealFill® infill. The system is the same system used by ten NFL franchises and fellow Big 12 institutions including Baylor and Iowa State University.
Cushdrain is an elastic layer paved in place over a laser-graded drainstone foundation that provides planarity and holds its form through multiple life cycles. The Cushdrain® shock pad helps protect athletes from injuries caused by hard impacts with the surface.
Matrix Helix has shape memory technology which curls each fiber to secure the infill to prevent migration and 'splash-out' for a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface.
Hellas RealFill infill provides proper fiber support, energy restitution, enhanced shock absorption and rapid drainage to prevent compaction under heavy-use for consistent G-Max over time.
Associate Athletics Director for Football, Anthony Crespino, says, "Our coaching staff and student athletes are excited to have the best synthetic turf system available in our multi-purpose indoor facility. Working with crews from Hellas is a real pleasure."
Hellas Construction Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Controlling the supply chain and workforce means Hellas can complete any turf, track, or court project – start to finish- without delay. To learn more about Hellas Construction visit http://www.hellasconstruction.com
The TCU Horned Frogs are the athletic teams that represent Texas Christian University. The 18 varsity teams participate in NCAA Division I and in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) for football, competing mostly in the Big 12 Conference.
