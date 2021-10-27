CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evogen Nutrition, a leader in sports nutrition and supplementation, is proud to announce Hany Rambod's FST-7 trained and Team Evogen athlete, IFBB Pro Derek Lunsford, won the coveted Olympia 212 title at the 2021 Olympia Weekend at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.
In 2017, Lunsford placed 2nd at the NPC USA Championships, earning his IFBB Pro Card. A month after gaining his IFBB Pro status, Lunsford jumped into his first show and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the best at the Tampa Pro. Not wasting any time, Lunsford took home his first win as an IFBB pro in his debut.
Fast-forward four years, and at the age of 28, Lunsford has become only the 6th Olympia champion to win the 212 division since its inception back in 2008. After placing 2nd in 2018 and 2019, and then dropping back to 4th at the 2020 Olympia, in February 2021, Derek turned to "The Pro Creator" Hany Rambod and his FST-7 program to push his physique to the next level and catch the eye of the Olympia judges — and Lunsford and Rambod did not disappoint.
"We're really excited to have Derek as part of our Evogen Nutrition family," says Lunsford's coach, Hany Rambod. "From day one, Derek has remained committed to the plan we put in place to win the Olympia, and 2021 was his year. The improvements he made in the off-season by staying dedicated to using the FST-7 training system combined with the Evogen Nutrition supplements helped him create a 3D physique that not only looked Photoshopped but helped him come in bigger and more conditioned than ever before. He dropped the jaws of the fans, and the judges clearly saw the improvements Derek made to his physique and awarded him for it. The best part of this entire process is that we're only just starting. Wait until you see what we bring in 2022."
Lunsford chimed in on social media and mentioned, "The man who helped me get it done. Thank you, Hany Rambod, for everything you've done for me this past year. You've went over and above to help me be my best."
Be sure to keep an eye out for this Olympia champion at future Evogen events! Interested in joining Team Evogen Elite? Apply for the Elite Athlete Program at http://www.evogenelite.com.
