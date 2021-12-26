ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Boston College Eagles will face off against the East Carolina Pirates at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD in the long-anticipated Military Bowl. The match-up between the Atlantic Coast and American Athletic Conferences starts at 2:30 PM ET, December 27, 2021, and is sure to be an exciting game. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation's retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families, and caregivers.
As part of the pre-game festivities, Team Fastrax™ will deliver the game ball with a spectacular patriotic skydive performance, shown via live feed on the scoreboard. Just as the first notes of the National Anthem are heard throughout the stadium, fans will look to the sky as the team reverently jumps in with their 2,000 sq. ft. American Flag, 1,100 sq. ft. Purple Heart and Honor and Remember Flags, and all six flags of the Armed Forces.
"We are honored to be performing our patriotic skydive on such an important day at the Navy-Marine Corp Memorial Stadium," commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "Members of Team Fastrax™ have served the United States of America as part of the Armed Forces, many in combat, so we particularly enjoy performing at any event that supports our Nation's veterans and their families." He added, "We're excited for both teams to be able to play each other for the first time. It's sure to be a good game!"
According to the Military Bowl website, this will be the first meeting ever between the schools. Boston College has 13 players from the National Capital Region. Associate head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim is a Washington native and founded the football program at Friendship Collegiate Academy in Northeast Washington. The Eagles had 12 players receive All-ACC honors this season, including first-team All-ACC selections offensive linemen Alec Lindstrom and Zion Johnson, who is from Bowie, Md. East Carolina enjoyed its most successful regular season in seven years, highlighted by a recent four-game winning streak that included a thrilling 38-35 win at Navy. East Carolina features a high-powered offense led by quarterback Holton Ahlers, who has passed for 3,126 yards and 18 touchdowns, while running back Keaton Mitchell has rushed for 1,131 yards and nine touchdowns. This will be the Pirates' second appearance in the Military Bowl. East Carolina lost to Maryland, 51-20, in the 2010 game, which set a Bowl attendance record with 38,062 fans. The Pirates have several ties to the Washington area, including six players from the region.
For more information on the game or to purchase tickets visit the Military Bowl website.
Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a local fallen hero. They may be gone but are not forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated to Air Force Capt. David I. Lyon. For information on Air Force Capt. David I. Lyon, visit the Military Times website.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®
SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.
