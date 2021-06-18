LEBANON, Tenn., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunday, June 20, 2021, Team Fastrax™ will perform a special patriotic demonstration at the Nashville Superspeedway to start the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the first Nashville area Cup series race since 1984. Team Fastrax™ will execute an expertly coordinated aerial demonstration, by skydiving in during the National Anthem with their 2,000 sq. ft. American Flag, and red, white and blue streamers.
"We are privileged to be performing our patriotic American Flag skydive during such a momentous weekend at Nashville Superspeedway," commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "The NASCAR Cup Series races are very competitive, and we are thrilled to be a part of the return of the Cup series to the Nashville area. It's sure to be an amazing weekend for the area fans."
According to the Nashville Superspeedway website, fans will be treated to a special country music concert. Chris Janson, a Grand Ole Opry member and platinum-selling recording artist, will perform a pre-race concert on track prior to the "Ally 400" NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20. Start time is approximately 12:30 p.m. Among Janson's hit singles are "Buy Me A Boat," "Drunk Girl," and "Fix a Drink." In addition to the concert and aerial performance by Team Fastrax™, there will also be FanZone demonstrations by the Monster Energy/Keith Sayers Freestyle Motorcross and the Unknown Industries Harley Stunt Show, who will be putting on an awesome show and display of motorcycle skills, burnouts, and other exciting stunts.
For more information on the race, or to purchase tickets visit the Nashville Superspeedway website.
Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone, but never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated to Marine Staff Sgt. David H. Stewart, 34, of Stafford, Va. He died June 20, 2014, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information on Marine Staff Sgt. David H. Stewart, visit the Military Times website.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives worldwide for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®
SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.
