MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, August 7th, 2021, the Bill Wilch Memorial 5K Run/Walk/22 Ruck will start at 9 am at Smith Park in Middletown, OH. At precisely 8:40 am, Team Fastrax™ will reverently skydive over the event with their majestic 2,000 square foot American flag, Purple Heart flag, Gold Star flag and 150 ft long red, white and blue streamers.
The Bill Wilch Memorial 5K Run/Walk/22 Ruck is part of the Team Fastrax™ Warrior Weekend To Remember (TFX WWTR) which is held by the Blue Skies For The Good Guys Warrior Foundation (Bs3g). It is a tribute to one of the event's first attendees, Bill Wilch. He is one of Middletown's most decorated World War II veterans, a man who fought on the Omaha Beach, June 6, 1944.
According to the TFX WWTR website, registration is available for the 5k on Runsignup.com. The entry fee is $35 for adults and $25 for youth, and can be either virtual or in-person.
John Hart, co-founder of Bs3g Warrior Foundation and member of Team Fastrax™ said, "The Team Fastrax™ Warrior Weekend To Remember is about connecting as a community. We hope everyone comes out and enjoys the weather, activities, and time with one another. Putting smiles on the faces of so many of our wounded active duty and veteran armed forces members, makes being a part of this a great honor."
Blue Skies for the Good Guys & Gals Warrior Foundation was formed in 2005 by the Team Fastrax™ Professional Skydiving Team. In addition to this life enriching weekend, the foundation provides a skydiving program for wounded veterans of America's Armed Forces. Since formed, the foundation has taken thousands of combat wounded veterans and Gold Star families skydiving. The events are supported by many generous sponsors, donors, supporters, volunteers and fundraisers. Their volunteer base is comprised mostly by the employees of corporations, members of clubs and volunteers of other veteran focused non-profits, all of whom 100% buy into the life changing outcomes we seek for our honored combat injured warriors and fallen hero families. To make a donation visit WarriorWTR.com.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives worldwide for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
