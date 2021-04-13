ATLANTA, Apr. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team, and Spanish brand of helmet Catlike announced this week the extension of Catlike serving as the team's official helmet sponsor through the 2021 season.
"Catlike is a premium brand that creates some of the best helmets in the world and we are very happy - to continue this long partnership with them," said Team Novo Nordisk General Manager Vassili Davidenko.''Their helmets are nicely designed, high quality and guarantee the safety of our riders which is our main priority. Plus, Catlike has always believed in our project and it is great to have their support in spreading our mission to inspire, empower and educate people living with diabetes.''
Catlike is a Spanish brand founded in 1996 and the partnership with Team Novo Nordisk is a long term one and started several years ago.
''We are partners since 2013 and Catlike has always believed in our project,'' continued Davidenko. "We are grateful to also have their support in spreading our mission to inspire, empower and educate people living with diabetes.''
The Catlike has been recently acquired by the Portuguese Polisport Group, which has a solid market presence manufacturing product related to the two-wheels industry and is established as a market leader with a growing international presence.
«Team Novo Nordisk' goal of empowering people and athletes affected by diabetes is one of the most inspiring missions in today's cycling world,'' Catlike Business Unit Manager Eugénio Tavares said. ''Being partners since 2013, we couldn't be more proud to renew our partnership. It's an honor to be a part of such an inspiring mission. Being a brand that focus on innovation and commitment for developing the best possible gear for demanding cyclists, we review ourselves in their passion and commitment for cycling, health and well-being. »
To learn more about Catlike, please visit https://www.catlike.com/
About Team Novo Nordisk
Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world's first all-diabetes UCI Professional Continental cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate and empower people around the world affected by diabetes. For more information, go to http://www.teamnovonordisk.com.
About Catlike
Catlike is a Spanish brand founded in 1996. The brand is focused on the development of performance helmets and gear for demanding athletes and cycling lovers. Innovative engineering combined with a unique design and Spanish DNA to create the best cycling gear in the world.
Media Contacts:
Tim Lindley for Team Novo Nordisk
tim.lindley@teamnovonordisk.com
+1-803-762-4713 (U.S.)
+39 3911106499 (Italy)
Media Contact
Tim Lindley, Team Novo Nordisk, +39 3911106499, tim.lindley@teamnovonordisk.com
SOURCE Team Novo Nordisk