ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team, today announced a new partnership with Busby, the micro mobility safety app.
"Busby is the best cycling app for road safety and we are excited to announce this collaboration and join them in the mission to help improve road safety through technology," said Phil Southerland, CEO and co-founder of Team Novo Nordisk.
Busby's development started after the co-founder Barry Green was involved in a serious cycling accident. Since then, Busby has been on a journey to make the roads and trails safer for everyone; from cyclists and runners to e-scooters and horse riders, and it is now trusted by thousands of cyclists and has monitored millions of miles of activities.
James Duffy, Co-Founder and Commercial Director of Busby, said of the new partnership: 'Team Novo Nordisk's mission over and above riding bikes is hugely inspiring. It's something we align with in our own way by giving people a tool to help them lead a safer active life. As a type 1 diabetic myself, seeing this partnership come to life is hugely rewarding and it's one that's close to my heart. With road safety being a global issue, we hope that by working with this incredible group of athletes, we can inspire others around the world to take safety seriously by using Busby's safety features; not only when cycling but every time you head outside.'
The collaboration between Team Novo Nordisk and Busby will see all the Pro and Devo riders as well as the staff get a free premium Busby subscription in order to provide the whole team with additional safety on the roads.
"Road safety is a global issue and something we care about deeply," continued Southerland. "Thanks to Busby, our riders and staff are never alone and are always protected in case of an incident on the road, which gives us an invaluable peace of mind."
Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate and empower people around the world affected by diabetes. For more information, go to http://www.teamnovonordisk.com.
About Busby
Busby is the free to use, award winning multi-activity personal safety app which ensures you're never alone. Incorporating the most accurate smartphone incident detection algorithm, Busby automatically alerts selected emergency contacts and first responders to your precise location, meaning help is soon on the way.
Following a serious cycling accident, Barry Green and his fellow Busby Co-Founders began to research whether smartphones could be used to automatically detect incidents and alert emergency services. Six years of rigorous development and testing later, Busby was born. For more information, go to busby.io
