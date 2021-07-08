ATLANTA, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team, today announced an exciting new partnership with Hyperice, a leading recovery and performance technology brand and innovators of percussion, vibration and thermal technology, for the 2021 and 2022 season.
"The new addition of Hyperice to the TNN Sports Performance and Recovery Program provides an exciting set of new tools," said Rafael Castol, TNN Chief Medical Officer. "We believe that Hyperice's versatile line of recovery products will help our athletes to optimize muscular recovery in real time and on the go without losing valuable time in order to maximize their performance during training and racing."
Hyperice is the leader in recovery and movement enhancement technology. Designed in collaboration with the world's best athletes and physiotherapists, Hyperice products improve physical performance by reducing warmup and recovery time and helping to loosen sore muscles.
"We are excited about our partnership with Team Novo Nordisk," said Shawn Beitelspacher, VP Endurance and Specialty Retail at Hyperice. "With our mission of helping everyone on earth move better and Team Novo Nordisk's mission to inspire, educate and empower people affected by diabetes, our organizations are perfectly aligned to show what is possible for those living with diabetes."
