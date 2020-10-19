Team Record The Journey And Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Make History With Electrifying Podium Finish In 2020 Rebelle Rally

- Outlander PHEV becomes the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle ever to complete the rugged 10-day, 2,000 km off-highway navigational event - Nonprofit-based team of U.S. Army combat veterans Rachael Ridenour and Kristie Levy maintain tradition of "Small Batch - Big Impact" CSR initiative