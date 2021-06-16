ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans, is hosting its third annual 1776 Challenge, presented by TrueCar. The epic 18-day physical challenge, taking place June 17 - July 4, will showcase commitment to the men and women who served our country in support of our nation's progress toward a more perfect union.
1776 Challenge participants will complete 76-100 repetitions of prescribed exercises each day, virtually or with their local Team RWB chapters, family, and friends. Demonstrative videos hosted by Team RWB's corporate partners will be provided to registered participants through email and the Team RWB App. Each demonstration includes modifications and seated options for participants of all abilities.
"The 1776 Challenge is an opportunity for veterans and supporters alike to support those who served our nation through functional fitness," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. "We're thrilled and thankful for our partners supporting the initiative this year."
To join the challenge, veterans and civilians are invited to register at teamrwb.org/1776. Participants who complete each challenge and check-in through the app every day will be entered to earn a free 1776 Challenge patch. Random prize drawings will be offered by Team RWB's partners for participants who check-in.
"Throughout our company's history we have proudly supported the military community and have come to understand the importance of the work Team RWB does," said Mike Darrow, CEO of TrueCar. "Thank you again to Team RWB for providing such a meaningful service to the veteran community. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting the Team RWB mission to enrich the lives of our military veterans."
Challenge List:
- June 17: 100 lunges or seated leg extensions presented by TrueCar
- June 18: 100 straight or seated leg raises sponsored Fox Nation
- June 19: 100 tricep dips or seated tricep kickbacks sponsored by TRX
- June 20: 100 air squats or seated knee raises sponsored by UPGRAID
- June 21: 100 second plank or seated side bends sponsored by MKS2
- June 22: 100 jumping or seated jacks sponsored by AAFMAA
- June 23: 100 ankle taps or seated knee-to-elbow sponsored by Peraton
- June 24: 100 push ups or seated chest presses sponsored by Bravo Sierra
- June 25: 1.00 mile run/walk/ruck or 20 minute cycle/row sponsored by Amazon Military
- June 26: 100 bicycle crunches or seated torso twists sponsored by D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.
- June 27: 100 meter yard bear crawl or seated cross crawls sponsored by KillCliff
- June 28: 100 standard or seated mountain climbers sponsored by DEFY
- June 29: 100 standing or seated calf raises powered by Wounded Warrior Project
- June 30: 100 standing or seated push presses sponsored by Again Faster in partnership with Team RWB's EagleElite
- July 1: 100 standard or seated flutter kicks sponsored by Bravo Sierra
- July 2: 100-second wall-sit or 100 seated hip hinges sponsored by Athletic Brewing
- July 3: 100 standard or seated crunches sponsored by Humana Military
- July 4: 76 standard or seated burpees presented by TrueCar
About Team Red, White & Blue
Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America's leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. Team RWB has more than 220,000 members spread across more than 200 chapters and communities nationwide. To learn more, visit TeamRWB.org or download the Team RWB App today.
