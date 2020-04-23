HOUSTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The challenges presented to our community, our state and the world at large have been overwhelming. Like most businesses across the country, Team Tooke was forced to close its doors for classes in late March of 2020. Though unable to hold live classes, we chose to react proactively and have doubled down on our efforts to serve our students and our community."
In addition to hosting over 15 online classes per week for its team of over 300 students, Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy has also reached out to the local school districts to offer help. Several of the weekly participants are students from local schools whose parents were in great need of healthy activities for their kids during the quarantine.
Unlike traditional martial arts training which focuses primarily on techniques and movements, Team Tooke takes the training a step further by offering Character Enrichment homework assignments. These activities include At Home Scavenger Hunts, Daily Fitness Challenges, Virtual Guest Instructors, Video Assignments, Reading Assignments and much more. In fact, just this week adult students received a copy of the timeless book How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie. The Kids team is busy reading "Way of the Warrior Kid" by Jocko Willink; a story of a kid who finds strength and purpose through Jiu-jitsu training. They have chapter homework assignments to go with the books.
Our ultimate goal is to build strong-minded leaders capable of handling the greatest challenges of life. While the mandated quarantine has certainly presented challenges to the Team Tooke instructors, the response from the team of instructors has been 100% focused on serving the needs of the community. No instructor/employee has been furloughed and all are busy serving our students daily.
"We are actually busier than we have ever been in spite of not holding any group classes at our facility. Days consist of calling students to confirm online attendance, help with homework assignments and offering guidance and confidence during this challenging time. And the response from our student base has been simply amazing. Class attendance is very high and students are fully engaged with the drills and exercises given to them in each class. We have even delivered by vehicle necessary assignments to students who are choosing not to leave home during the quarantine. We are not content to simply survive this situation, our goal is that our instructors and students all come out of this situation stronger and more disciplined than before with a greater appreciation for the martial arts and for one another."
About Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy
Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy has been an industry leader in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, Self Defense and Character Enrichment to the Northwest Houston area for over 15 years. We serve students ages 3 and above and have produced countless success stories.