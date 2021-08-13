ALBANY, Ore., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tec Laboratories, the makers of Tecnu, are excited to introduce their new and improved website. Tec Labs worked with Portland, Oregon company, Stoute Web Solutions, to design and build the new website. They were excited to work with another Oregon-based company to bring their vision to life.
Lisa Muller, the director of Marketing for Tec Laboratories, said this, "We wanted to update our website to improve our customer's experience. Our old site had been modified several times, and the user navigation and store integration was clunky. In addition to better user navigation, we can now offer new benefits to our customers such as a loyalty program, free samples, and first to know when new products are launched. Our number one priority is to keep our customers active and outdoors where they enjoy their free time."
About Tecnu
Tecnu products provide safe solutions for all outdoor enthusiasts. For over 50 years, Tecnu has kept people safe in the outdoors with their poison oak and ivy treatments and their anti-itch solutions. For more information about Tencu and their products, visit http://www.teclabsinc.com.
Media Contact
Courtney Pouliot, Tec Laboratories, +1 (541) 918-4149, courtney.pouliot@teclabs.com
SOURCE Tec Laboratories