CITRUS HILLS, Fla., April 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ted Williams Legendary Series NFT Collection auction will open Monday, April 19th at 6PM ET and close on Saturday, April 24th at 11PM ET.
On April 20th, 1939, the greatest hitter who ever lived, Ted Williams, made his Boston Red Sox major league debut. He would go on to bat .400, a record which still stands today more than 80 years later. Williams's legacy would include serving our country as a two-time war veteran and being an outspoken defender of Civil Rights. Up for auction are 73 pieces of cutting edge blockchain art honoring this baseball icon and American hero.
Ted Williams Legendary Series NFT Collection:
Celebrate Ted Williams with world renowned artist Black Madre in the release of 9 limited edition NFT baseball cards commemorating the legendary career and life of one of the greatest Red Sox players. The Ted Williams Legendary Series NFT Collection will feature stats and stories of the life of Ted Williams. Each card is hand drawn and illustrated by coveted artist, Black Madre. Each card is also digitally signed with the beautiful signature of Ted Williams and are limited to just 9. Each edition will be minted on the blockchain and the series will never be replicated. Collect cards 1-8 to be eligible to bid on the rare 9th card, an exclusive 1-of-1 Ted Williams "Crown Jewel" (the Splendid Splinter), with unlockable content and additional prizes. This is an exclusive opportunity to own a piece of unique digital memorabilia of an American Hero & Hall of Famer, Ted Williams, as well as Ethereum blockchain representing these beautiful pieces of art created by Black Madre Visual Arts Studio in conjunction with Green Diamond Sports. http://www.TedWilliamsNFT.com
Ted Williams Legendary Series NFT Collection (9 NFT Cards)
1. The Kid (9 of 9 available)
2. Holy Cross Debut (9 of 9 available)
3. For the Love of the Game (9 of 9 available)
4. Triple Crown (9 of 9 available)
5. The Real Top Gun (9 of 9 available)
6. American Angler (9 of 9 available)
7. Teddy Ballgame (9 of 9 available)
8. Hall of Fame Day (9 of 9 available)
9. The Splendid Splinter (1 of 1 available)
AUCTION OPENS:
6:00PM ET Monday, April 19th
AUCTION ENDS:
11:00PM ET Saturday, April 24th
WEBSITE: http://www.TedWilliamsNFT.com
SOCIAL PROFILES:
Twitter- Thesplendidspl1
Instagram- TedWilliamsOfficial
Facebook- The Splendid Splinter
TikTok- tedwilliamsofficial
For Media Inquiries, please contact Katie Leighton at Katie(AT)LeightonPR(DOT)com or text/call 610-513-6930.
ABOUT GREEN DIAMOND SPORTS:
Green Diamond Sports, Inc. is the official marketing company of Ted Williams memorabilia. It is fully licensed by Ted Williams Family Enterprises, Ltd, which owns all intellectual property rights and publicity rights of Ted Williams. Green Diamond Sports was established in 1996 by Ted Williams, and to this day remains owned by the family of Ted Williams.
ABOUT BLACK MADRE VISUAL ARTS STUDIO:
Black Madre, known worldwide for his coveted digital art, has created advertisements for Coca-Cola, Budweiser, Bacardi, Ford and Netflix just to name a few. Black Madre Visual Arts Studio recently partnered with Rob Gronkowski to design his NFT card collection.
