CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inheritance of Hope scored a hole in one with the Tennessee Credit Union League--the 501(c)(3) charity's newest partner in serving young families facing the loss of a parent. The TCUL has been around since 1934, and just recently held their 80th convention. This year, however, the convention teed off with a first--a charity golf tournament benefiting Inheritance of Hope, with final tallies resulting in $8500 raised for IoH.
IoH and TCUL have a lot in common--Kim Bohannon, Chief Innovation Officer for TCUL, also serves on the IoH board and attended an IoH retreat in 2015. At the time of the Bohannons' Legacy Retreat®, Kim was the caregiver for her husband Steve, who later passed away from Multiple System Atrophy. Kim, Steve, and their children Jacob and Emily got so much from their experience that Kim soon became an advocate for IoH--volunteering, donating, and more. Kim recognizes both organizations have strong family cultures and a deep commitment to those they serve. TCUL President and CEO Fred Robinson sees the two organizations in a similar light as well, "Credit Unions have always been about 'People helping People,' so we are excited about the opportunity to partner with an organization like Inheritance of Hope that helps families at a trying and difficult time of life."
TCUL Director of Communications Monica Parks explains it as perspective, "Credit Unions look at the human aspect, not just dollars." Having been there herself, Monica understands caregiving to someone with terminal illness and values "how you guys at IoH fill in. You see what was invisible or forgotten."
Going forward, the TCUL aims to fully fund an IoH in-person Legacy Retreat® for 2022. With 130 member credit unions in the state, this roughly translates into a goal that each credit union will raise enough money to sponsor a child, around $1500. Because credit unions are relational, just like IoH, both organizations expect this partnership to last--well past fundraising. Volunteer opportunities and ways for the credit union members to plug in after the retreat are already in the works. Now that's an on-par win for everyone!
The Inheritance of Hope (IoH) story began with one young family facing a parent's terminal illness – a mom and dad with young children looking for resources for their entire family as they all navigated the mom's illness. Surprisingly, there were none. They decided to create resources for their family and share them with others. In 2007, Deric and Kristen Milligan launched IoH with the mission to inspire hope in young families facing the loss of a parent, and the brand has grown to serve families throughout the U.S. Learn more about the organization and how you can get involved.
