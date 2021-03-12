KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time, ExploreTRV will be participating as a vendor at Canoecopia held annually in Wisconsin. However, with COVID-19 affecting in-person events, this event has been moved to an entirely virtual format. Even under these circumstances, this event will allow visitors to learn about the seventy plus water trails to explore in the Tennessee River Valley.
Some of the water tails that will be showcased at this event are:
- Land Between the Lakes (KY/TN) – A gorgeous reservation area in Tennessee and Kentucky covers over 170,000 acres is bordered by Kentucky and Barkley Lakes. This national recreation area is a must see for all nature-fanatics. The water trail system is made up of miles of trails and access points.
- Flint Creek Canoe Trail- (AL) The Flint Creek Canoe trail is a 20-mile water trail that gives paddlers access to the wildlife habitat in the Wheeler National Refuge. This trail is part of the longer Flint River Blueway and this section opened in 2018. This trail is a must see for all wildlife fans, with it being heavily populated by protected migratory birds.
- Toccoa River Canoe Trail- (GA) This canoe trail is perfect for those who love cool mountain air. the Toccoa River Canoe Trail meanders through the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Georgia. With the waters here being very calm, it is a perfect place for canoeists of all experience levels to come and enjoy the stunning scenery of the Appalachian Mountains.
- French Broad River (NC/TN)- Known for being the third oldest river in the world. This waterway is 228 miles in total, stretching from the mountains in North Carolina to Knoxville. The French Broad River is a great waterway to kayak and canoe to witness all of the beautiful arboreal life that occupies East Tennessee.
- Clinch River State Park- This park is still under development, and will be the first blue way state park in Virginia. The water trail consists of many kayak and canoe points along its 100 mile stretch of the Clinch River. Besides paddling down the Clinch river, tourists can witness the significant historical attributes that have helped define Virginia's history and culture.
The TRV Stewardship Council is a nonprofit comprised of destinations committed to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic prosperity within the Tennessee River Valley. The mapguide is supported by the generosity of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), volunteer members consisting of Chambers of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureaus, businesses, and individuals. Learn more by visiting the web site at http://www.ExploreTRV.com.
