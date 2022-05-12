Hellas Construction and the Tennessee Titans recently partnered on indoor field renovations to the team's Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park facility in Nashville, Tenn. Having completed work for 10 NFL teams, Hellas construction was a natural choice for the job.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hellas Construction and the Tennessee Titans recently partnered on indoor field renovations to the team's Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park facility in Nashville, Tenn. Having completed work for 10 NFL teams, Hellas construction was a natural choice for the job.
The Titans have contracted Hellas Construction to remove the existing turf in the team's indoor practice area that features a 90 yard football field with end zones. Hellas crews installed a new synthetic turf system with Cushdrain® shock pad, Matrix Helix®, and Geo Coolfill® infill.
Cushdrain is an elastic layer paved in place over a laser-graded drainstone foundation that provides planarity and holds its form through multiple life cycles. The Cushdrain® shock pad helps protect athletes from injuries caused by hard impacts with the surface.
Geo Coolfill infill is a 100% organic material that yields up to 40⁰ reduction in field surface temperature, optimal energy restitution and superior foot control.
Matrix Helix has shape memory technology which curls each fiber to secure the infill to prevent migration and 'splash-out' for a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface. Hellas RealFill infill provides proper fiber support, energy restitution, enhanced shock absorption and rapid drainage to prevent compaction under heavy-use for consistent G-Max over time.
Hellas Construction President and CEO Reed J. Seaton said, "Nothing is more important to Hellas than providing a quality product and safe playing surface for athletes. The Tennessee Titans needed renovations to their indoor facility and Hellas crews completed the renovation in less than 4 weeks".
Adam Nuse, Titans VP Business Operations added, "It's always a pleasure working with Hellas. Their professionalism and attention to detail are unmatched in the industry and exactly what our athletes need so they continue to perform at the highest level."
Hellas Construction, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Controlling the supply chain and workforce means that Hellas can complete any turf, track, or court project – start to finish- without delay. To learn more about Hellas visit http://www.hellasconstruction.com
Media Contact
Jeff Power, Hellas Construction, 1 5122975708, jpower@hellasconstruction.com
SOURCE Hellas Construction